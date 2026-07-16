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NYPD maximum hiring age would be raised to 43 under proposed bill

The proposal would raise the maximum application age from 35 to 43 and includes exemptions for military veterans

July 16, 2026 12:00 PM • 
Joanna Putman
NYPD

FILE - Members of the New York City Police Department listen to a news conference, Jan. 4, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Mary Altaffer/AP

NEW YORK — A proposal in the New York City Council would raise the maximum NYPD application age to 43, PIX 11 reported.

The bill raises the application age from the previous maximum of 35. The bill also includes exemptions for veterans who could remove up to six years from their effective age to apply, according to PIX 11. The current pension structure would remain intact.

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“Raising the maximum examination age to bolster the NYPD’s broader recruitment efforts expands access to a stable public-service career and allows the City to consider a wider pool of qualified candidates,” said council member Amanda Farias, who proposed the change.

The bill aligns with a similar state law passed in September 2025, raising the maximum law enforcement exam age to 43 for all law enforcement in the state.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch voiced support for the legislation as the NYPD seeks to increase its ranks by about 1,200 officers to reach its budgeted headcount of 35,000.

After the NYPD lowered its college education requirements from 60 credits to 24 in 2025, the number of daily applications increased by 579%, PIX 11 reported. The agency also decreased its minimum applicant age from 21 to 20.5 years old.

Should police departments raise the maximum hiring age to address staffing shortages? Why or why not?



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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com