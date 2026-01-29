REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs

27-year Indianapolis PD veteran becomes department’s first female chief

“I would like to give credit and tribute to the women who have come before me that have paved the way for me to have this incredible opportunity,” Chief Tanya Terry said

January 29, 2026 05:11 PM • 
Joanna Putman

INDIANAPOLIS — Tanya Terry, a 27-year veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, has been appointed as the agency’s first female police chief, FOX 59 reported.

Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the appointment following the departure of Chief Chris Bailey, who stepped down to become Hogsett’s chief of staff and deputy mayor.

Terry joined the department in 1999 and previously served as southwest district commander, a founding member of the Violent Crimes Unit and most recently as chief of operations, according to the report. In that role, she oversaw a shift change to 10-hour days and led efforts to recruit more women to the force.

Terry emphasized the importance of community engagement and said building trust will be a key priority.

“I would like to give credit and tribute to the women who have come before me that have paved the way for me to have this incredible opportunity,” Terry said in an interview.

Terry led policing efforts in the Haughville neighborhood as district commander, where community leaders credited her with increasing collaboration and reducing crime. She said that experience shaped her approach to leadership and community partnership.

Her appointment was praised by the Fraternal Order of Police and community groups.

Terry takes over a department facing long-term staffing shortages, according to the report. She said IMPD would continue relying on technology and best practices while focusing on officer wellness and adapting to local and national public safety trends.

She also clarified the department’s stance on immigration enforcement, saying IMPD does not participate in federal immigration operations and is committed to ensuring the safety of all residents.

“Leaning into and strengthening the partnerships we have in the community will be a priority for me,” she said.

Terry will assume the role after completing a transition from her current duties, according to the report.

Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com