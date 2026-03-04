Staffing cut leaves Pa. police chief as department’s only officer

By Maddie Seiler

The Sentinel, Carlisle, Pa.

NEWVILLE, Pa. — Last month, Newville Borough Council voted to cut police expenditures, decreasing the force by one officer.

The decision eliminated Officer Matthew Keller’s position at the end of February, leaving Police Chief Todd Koser as the department’s sole member. Here’s what led up to that vote and what it means for policing in Newville:

A declining force

Police cuts didn’t happen overnight.

In Keller’s roughly eight years with the department, he said at its peak, the station included a chief, three officers and a K9.

| WEBINAR: How school safety technology reaches law enforcement

Newville approves 2024 budget with property tax increase, one fewer police officer

Council members voted 4-2 in favor of a 2.43 mill property tax increase and one fewer officer beginning Jan. 1 .

Former Officer Jason Brady resigned in January 2023 and later that year, the state declared Newville a financially distressed community under Act 47. The council later voted to eliminate the department’s secretary, as well as K9 Officer Shawn Gutshall’s position to balance the 2024 budget.

Since then, the department has consisted of two members, though Koser has been out on worker’s compensation since last year. Borough officials have not indicated when he could return.

Police services

Keller believes Newville residents have already seen the effects of a reduced police force in recent years.

“Going from that many officers down to me and the chief put us in a position where I was stuck on a lot of investigative duties and was more reactive than proactive,” he said. “And going from me down to the chief, I mean, all proactivity is eliminated.”

Newville officers can only work 40 hours per week, Keller said. That means with one fewer person, the borough will rely more heavily on Pennsylvania State Police to close any coverage holes.

Keller estimates that the borough’s department receives an average of about 3,000 calls per year, saying with fewer officers, more calls will go to state police.

‘We will do the best we can': Newville Police Department moves forward with shortened staff

The department, which had five members including a chief, three officers and a secretary at the start of last year, entered 2024 with a chief and one officer.

When a Newville officer is on duty, Keller said the response time for an emergency call is under two minutes. While he couldn’t speak to state police response times, the closest state police station is in South Middleton Township.

State police also don’t enforce municipal ordinances. Common ordinance violations he sees include curfew, park rules, burn bans and leash laws.

“It’ll be difficult, if not impossible, for any ordinances to be enforced,” Keller said.

Patrolling is essentially out of the question.

“I’ll be quite frank, there will be no ability to patrol, I mean, no ability to patrol,” Keller said.

He speculates that Koser will spend much of his time on administrative duties.

Police station

Another outstanding question mark for the department: a police station.

In 2022, mold issues in its Big Spring Avenue space prompted the department to move into Gilliland Manor at Green Ridge Village, a retirement community located just outside the borough in West Pennsboro Township.

Since then, the department has continued to lease that space while the borough searches for a more permanent location.

Possible solutions could include moving the department into the former municipal building at 4 West St. , or into the new borough office at 103 S. High St. Newville Mayor Becky Barrick believes both options are on the table, though she said officials haven’t discussed it since she took on the role in January.

Newville talks future of former municipal building, police station on table

Both council members and residents expressed support for turning the facility into a police station, though no final decision has been made.

Both options require work. At a bare minimum, the old municipal building would require renovations to remove mold and meet ADA standards, and borough officials have previously said that restrooms would need to be added to the new building to prevent residents from accessing the police station after hours.

Barrick said either option would require the space to meet state security standards, including a safe place to store evidence.

“I can’t speak for council, obviously, because I’m not on borough council, but I think the overwhelming sentiment has been that they would like to see the department back in the borough,” she said.

‘A hard loss’

Barrick said the council’s vote to eliminate Keller’s position was a “tough decision.”

“It was an absolute pleasure to work with Officer Keller,” she said. “He was respectful, he was kind. He was a very good officer, and I think it’s a hard loss for the borough, and it is sad. It’s sad for him, personally, it’s sad for us as a borough, but I understand the position that the council is in.”

Barrick said the reduction in police expenses will not affect residents’ taxes this year as rates were already set before the cut.

Newville eliminates one police officer at special meeting Tuesday

The council voted to cut Officer Matthew Keller’s position at the end the month, leaving Police Chief Todd Koser , who is out on worker’s compensation, as the department’s sole member.

She hopes that eventually bringing the department back into the borough will make the chief seem more present for residents when he’s on duty.

“We have a good police chief, so I’m sure that he will provide the best service that he possibly can,” Barrick said.

Keller thanked borough officials and Newville residents for the opportunity to serve, saying he enjoyed working for the department.

“I wouldn’t take it back,” he said. " ... I wouldn’t take it back for a minute.”

Cumberland County District Attorney announces Newville investigation findings

Cumberland County District Attorney Seán McCormack announces charges filed against former Newville Borough Manager Fred Potzer during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. These include felony tampering with evidence and unauthorized use of an access device, as well as misdemeanor misapplying entrusted funds and tampering with records.

—

© 2026 The Sentinel (Carlisle, Pa.). Visit www.cumberlink.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.