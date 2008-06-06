‘Cop on Top’ Raises Funds for Special Olympics Minnesota
Law Enforcement Officers to Camp Out on 30 Twin Cities Metro Rainbow Rooftops to Raise Funds for Special Olympics Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — The following is being issued by Special Olympics Minnesota:
WHAT: Beginning today at noon, local law enforcement officers are camping out on 30 Twin Cities metro-area Rainbow Foods locations through noon Sunday to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota as part of the second annual Cop on Top event. A component of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Minnesota, law enforcement officers will camp out for 48 hours or until they reach their fundraising goal. Law enforcement officers will collect donations from customers and the general public as they eat, sleep and play on the rooftops of Rainbow Foods stores. Donations can be made at the cash register or online at http://www.specialolympicsminnesota.org/Cop_On_Top.php.
WHEN: 12 p.m. Friday, June 6 - 12 p.m. Sunday, June 8
WHERE: Listing below
BACKGROUND: The second annual Cop on Top event; presented by Rainbow Foods, along with thanks to WCCO Radio, 102.9 LiteFM, and 104.1 Jack FM; is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run program, a grassroots campaign of law enforcement representatives worldwide, who for 26 years, have generated funds for and created awareness of Special Olympics programs in their areas. More information about Cop on Top and other Special Olympics Minnesota events can be found at www.specialolympicsminnesota.org.
Rainbow Foods is a subsidiary of Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc., a leading grocer in the Midwest with nearly $4 billion in sales and 21,000 employees. Founded in Milwaukee in 1872, Roundy’s operates 153 retail grocery stores under the Rainbow, Pick ‘n Save and Copps banners in Minnesota and Wisconsin, including 30 Rainbow Foods in the Twin Cities. For more information about Rainbow and Roundy’s, visit http://www.rainbowfoods.com/ or http://www.roundys.com/.
WCCO Radio is owned and operated by CBS RADIO, one of the largest major- market radio operators in the United States. A division of CBS Corporation, CBS RADIO operates 144 radio stations, the majority of which are in the nation’s top 50 markets. CBS RADIO also owns and operates WLTE/102.9 LiteFM, and KZJK/104.1 Jack FM in Minneapolis. For more information, please visit http://www.830wcco.com/.
In 2008, Special Olympics Minnesota celebrates 35 years of champions! Since 1973, we have been enhancing the human potential and quality of life for children and adults with intellectual disabilities by offering year-round sports training and competition. By sharing their joy and courage, our athletes inspire the human spirit in all of us.
Cop on Top is a Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota, presented by Rainbow Foods with thanks to WCCO Radio, 102.9 LiteFM and 104.1 Jack FM.
Rainbow Foods Locations and Participating Officers
Apple Valley 15125 Cedar Ave., TBD
Apple Valley, Minn. 55124
Northtown 551 NE 87th Ln., Jackie Grace-Blaine
Blaine, Minn. 55434 PD-Patrol Officer
Bloomington 2600 West 80th St., Bloomington PD
Bloomington, Minn. 55431
Brooklyn Park 8020 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park PD
Brooklyn Park, Minn. 55445 Team: Andy Suerth-
Officer, Nick
Knoblauch-Officer,
Ken Lehmann-Sergeant,
Sara Suerth-Officer,
Bill Breth-Officer
Chaska 200 Pioneer Trl., Brad Chapdelaine-
Chaska, Minn. 55318 Law Enforcement Torch
Run Committee member
Columbia Heights 4300 Central Ave. NE, Minnesota
Columbia Heights, Correctional Facility
Minn. 55421 Team: Tom Miller,
Lisa Hackbarth, John
Ratcliffe, Jarred
Pullis, Brian
Classen, Donald
Potter, Troy Andren,
Paige Lemay, Lacy
Kreye
Cottage Grove 7280 E. Point Douglas Rd., TBD
Cottage Grove, Minn. 55016
Eagan 1276 Town Center Dr., Eagan PD Team:
Eagan, Minn. 55123 John Collins,
Matthew Ondrew,
Andrew Helgerson
Eden Prairie 970 Prairie Center Dr., Eden Prairie PD
Eden Prairie, Minn. 55344
Forest Lake 289 SW 12th St., Emmah Smith-Lakes
Forest Lake, Minn. 55025 Area PD
Inver Grove 9015 Broderick Blvd., Randy Dalbec-Inver
Heights Inver Grove Heights, Grove Heights PD-Ret.
Minn. 55076
Lakeville 17756 Kenwood Trl., David Whereatt-U.S.
Lakeville, Minn. 55044 Immigration and
Customs Enforcement
Maple Grove 16401 Cty. Rd. 30, TBD
Maple Grove, Minn. 55311
Maplewood 2501 White Bear Ave., Maplewood PD Team:
Maplewood, Minn. 55109 Michael Shortreed-
Lieutenant, Joe Tran
Lagoon 1104 Lagoon Ave., Minneapolis PD Team:
Minneapolis, Minn. 55408 Lynn Cronquist, Butch
Blauert, Michael
Kirchen, Bonita
Wettlin, Adam
Thorsten
Lake Street 2919 26th Ave. S., Matthew Genelin-
Minneapolis, Minn. 55406 Minneapolis Police
Reserves
The Quarry 1540 New Brighton Rd., Ronald Reier-
Minneapolis, Minn. 55413 Minneapolis Park
Police
Oakdale 7053 10th St. N., Oakdale PD Team:
Oakdale, Minn. 55128 Ryan Stuart, Roy
Gilman, Adam Schauls
Plymouth 10200 6th Ave. N., Kevin Torgerson-
Plymouth, Minn. 55441 Olmstead County
Sheriff’s Department
Plymouth 16705 Cty. Rd. 24, Plymouth PD Team:
Station Plymouth, Minn. 55447 Craig Lindman, Leslie
Neugent-Police
Chaplain, Mike
Passig, Lisa
Flanagan, Susan
Gottwald
Rockford Road 4190 Vinewood Ln. N., Nate Timm-Goodhue
Plymouth, Minn. 55442 County Sheriff’s
Department
Richfield 140 W. 66th St., Richfield PD Team:
Richfield, Minn. 55423 Pat Moriarty, Matt
Steen, Eric Lammle
Riverdale 3340 124th Ave. NW, Coon Rapids PD Team:
Coon Rapids, Minn. 55433 Dawn Berglund, Autum
Miller, Bryan Platz,
Mark McDonough
Robbinsdale 3505 W. Broadway, Crystal PD Team:
Robbinsdale, Minn. 55422 Lisa Vague, Adam
Harrer; Robbinsdale
Reserves
Savage 14100 Hwy. 13 S., Chief Rodney Seurer-
Savage, Minn. 55378 Savage PD
Shoreview 441 Hwy. 96, Ramsey County
Shoreview, Minn. 55126 Sheriff’s Office
Team: David Kernal-
Correctional Officer,
Mike Norstrem
Arcade 892 Arcade St., TBD
St. Paul, Minn. 55106
Midway 1566 University Ave., Benny Williams- St.
St. Paul, Minn. 55104 Paul PD
West St. Paul 1660 S. Robert St., Jennifer Fordham-
West St. Paul, Minn. 55118 Mendota Heights PD-
Patrol Officer,
Christina Micek-West
St. Paul PD-
Investigator
Woodbury 7050 Valley Creek Pl., Cheri Dexter-
Woodbury, Minn. 55125 Washington County
Sheriff’s Office,
Kayte Barton-Special
Olympics Minnesota
Global Messenger and
athlete
Source: Special Olympics Minnesota
Contact
Anna Kucera of Special Olympics Minnesota, Cell: +1-612-209-0266; or Amy Mauzy of CBS Radio, +1-612-327-4438
