‘Cop on Top’ Raises Funds for Special Olympics Minnesota

Law Enforcement Officers to Camp Out on 30 Twin Cities Metro Rainbow Rooftops to Raise Funds for Special Olympics Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The following is being issued by Special Olympics Minnesota:

WHAT: Beginning today at noon, local law enforcement officers are camping out on 30 Twin Cities metro-area Rainbow Foods locations through noon Sunday to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota as part of the second annual Cop on Top event. A component of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Minnesota, law enforcement officers will camp out for 48 hours or until they reach their fundraising goal. Law enforcement officers will collect donations from customers and the general public as they eat, sleep and play on the rooftops of Rainbow Foods stores. Donations can be made at the cash register or online at http://www.specialolympicsminnesota.org/Cop_On_Top.php.

WHEN: 12 p.m. Friday, June 6 - 12 p.m. Sunday, June 8

WHERE: Listing below

BACKGROUND: The second annual Cop on Top event; presented by Rainbow Foods, along with thanks to WCCO Radio, 102.9 LiteFM, and 104.1 Jack FM; is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run program, a grassroots campaign of law enforcement representatives worldwide, who for 26 years, have generated funds for and created awareness of Special Olympics programs in their areas. More information about Cop on Top and other Special Olympics Minnesota events can be found at www.specialolympicsminnesota.org.

Rainbow Foods is a subsidiary of Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc., a leading grocer in the Midwest with nearly $4 billion in sales and 21,000 employees. Founded in Milwaukee in 1872, Roundy’s operates 153 retail grocery stores under the Rainbow, Pick ‘n Save and Copps banners in Minnesota and Wisconsin, including 30 Rainbow Foods in the Twin Cities. For more information about Rainbow and Roundy’s, visit http://www.rainbowfoods.com/ or http://www.roundys.com/.

WCCO Radio is owned and operated by CBS RADIO, one of the largest major- market radio operators in the United States. A division of CBS Corporation, CBS RADIO operates 144 radio stations, the majority of which are in the nation’s top 50 markets. CBS RADIO also owns and operates WLTE/102.9 LiteFM, and KZJK/104.1 Jack FM in Minneapolis. For more information, please visit http://www.830wcco.com/.

In 2008, Special Olympics Minnesota celebrates 35 years of champions! Since 1973, we have been enhancing the human potential and quality of life for children and adults with intellectual disabilities by offering year-round sports training and competition. By sharing their joy and courage, our athletes inspire the human spirit in all of us.

Cop on Top is a Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota, presented by Rainbow Foods with thanks to WCCO Radio, 102.9 LiteFM and 104.1 Jack FM.

http://www.specialolympicsminnesota.org/Cop_on_Top.php

Rainbow Foods Locations and Participating Officers

Apple Valley 15125 Cedar Ave., TBD

Apple Valley, Minn. 55124

Northtown 551 NE 87th Ln., Jackie Grace-Blaine

Blaine, Minn. 55434 PD-Patrol Officer

Bloomington 2600 West 80th St., Bloomington PD

Bloomington, Minn. 55431

Brooklyn Park 8020 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park PD

Brooklyn Park, Minn. 55445 Team: Andy Suerth-

Officer, Nick

Knoblauch-Officer,

Ken Lehmann-Sergeant,

Sara Suerth-Officer,

Bill Breth-Officer

Chaska 200 Pioneer Trl., Brad Chapdelaine-

Chaska, Minn. 55318 Law Enforcement Torch

Run Committee member

Columbia Heights 4300 Central Ave. NE, Minnesota

Columbia Heights, Correctional Facility

Minn. 55421 Team: Tom Miller,

Lisa Hackbarth, John

Ratcliffe, Jarred

Pullis, Brian

Classen, Donald

Potter, Troy Andren,

Paige Lemay, Lacy

Kreye

Cottage Grove 7280 E. Point Douglas Rd., TBD

Cottage Grove, Minn. 55016

Eagan 1276 Town Center Dr., Eagan PD Team:

Eagan, Minn. 55123 John Collins,

Matthew Ondrew,

Andrew Helgerson

Eden Prairie 970 Prairie Center Dr., Eden Prairie PD

Eden Prairie, Minn. 55344

Forest Lake 289 SW 12th St., Emmah Smith-Lakes

Forest Lake, Minn. 55025 Area PD

Inver Grove 9015 Broderick Blvd., Randy Dalbec-Inver

Heights Inver Grove Heights, Grove Heights PD-Ret.

Minn. 55076

Lakeville 17756 Kenwood Trl., David Whereatt-U.S.

Lakeville, Minn. 55044 Immigration and

Customs Enforcement

Maple Grove 16401 Cty. Rd. 30, TBD

Maple Grove, Minn. 55311

Maplewood 2501 White Bear Ave., Maplewood PD Team:

Maplewood, Minn. 55109 Michael Shortreed-

Lieutenant, Joe Tran

Lagoon 1104 Lagoon Ave., Minneapolis PD Team:

Minneapolis, Minn. 55408 Lynn Cronquist, Butch

Blauert, Michael

Kirchen, Bonita

Wettlin, Adam

Thorsten

Lake Street 2919 26th Ave. S., Matthew Genelin-

Minneapolis, Minn. 55406 Minneapolis Police

Reserves

The Quarry 1540 New Brighton Rd., Ronald Reier-

Minneapolis, Minn. 55413 Minneapolis Park

Police

Oakdale 7053 10th St. N., Oakdale PD Team:

Oakdale, Minn. 55128 Ryan Stuart, Roy

Gilman, Adam Schauls

Plymouth 10200 6th Ave. N., Kevin Torgerson-

Plymouth, Minn. 55441 Olmstead County

Sheriff’s Department

Plymouth 16705 Cty. Rd. 24, Plymouth PD Team:

Station Plymouth, Minn. 55447 Craig Lindman, Leslie

Neugent-Police

Chaplain, Mike

Passig, Lisa

Flanagan, Susan

Gottwald

Rockford Road 4190 Vinewood Ln. N., Nate Timm-Goodhue

Plymouth, Minn. 55442 County Sheriff’s

Department

Richfield 140 W. 66th St., Richfield PD Team:

Richfield, Minn. 55423 Pat Moriarty, Matt

Steen, Eric Lammle

Riverdale 3340 124th Ave. NW, Coon Rapids PD Team:

Coon Rapids, Minn. 55433 Dawn Berglund, Autum

Miller, Bryan Platz,

Mark McDonough

Robbinsdale 3505 W. Broadway, Crystal PD Team:

Robbinsdale, Minn. 55422 Lisa Vague, Adam

Harrer; Robbinsdale

Reserves

Savage 14100 Hwy. 13 S., Chief Rodney Seurer-

Savage, Minn. 55378 Savage PD

Shoreview 441 Hwy. 96, Ramsey County

Shoreview, Minn. 55126 Sheriff’s Office

Team: David Kernal-

Correctional Officer,

Mike Norstrem

Arcade 892 Arcade St., TBD

St. Paul, Minn. 55106

Midway 1566 University Ave., Benny Williams- St.

St. Paul, Minn. 55104 Paul PD

West St. Paul 1660 S. Robert St., Jennifer Fordham-

West St. Paul, Minn. 55118 Mendota Heights PD-

Patrol Officer,

Christina Micek-West

St. Paul PD-

Investigator

Woodbury 7050 Valley Creek Pl., Cheri Dexter-

Woodbury, Minn. 55125 Washington County

Sheriff’s Office,

Kayte Barton-Special

Olympics Minnesota

Global Messenger and

athlete

Source: Special Olympics Minnesota

Contact

Anna Kucera of Special Olympics Minnesota, Cell: +1-612-209-0266; or Amy Mauzy of CBS Radio, +1-612-327-4438

Web sites

http://www.specialolympicsminnesota.org/

http://www.rainbowfoods.com/

http://www.roundys.com/

http://www.830wcco.com/