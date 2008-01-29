Mitsubishi Motors and Cypress Police Department reunite efforts to help ‘Keep Kids Off Drugs’

Mitsubishi donates D.A.R.E. car to Cypress Police Department

CYPRESS, Calif. — Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) proudly announces the donation of a 2008 Lancer to the Cypress Police Department for use as the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) vehicle. The Cypress Police Department will utilize the vehicle to supplement educational programs and to build community awareness of D.A.R.E.'s mission to keep kids off illegal drugs, decrease membership in gangs, and detour violent behavior in kids. The D.A.R.E. vehicle will participate in various programs in the Cypress/Savannah Elementary School District. Mitsubishi will officially present the Lancer during the Cypress City Council Meeting on January 28th, at 7:00 p.m.

Mitsubishi’s relationship with the Cypress Police Department dates back 15 years. In the past, Mitsubishi donated a 1995 Eclipse coupe to the department, contributed the proceeds from local corporate events such as MOD (Mitsubishi Owner’s Day) and supported Orange County D.A.R.E. events. Mitsubishi looks forward toward future collaboration with the Cypress Police Department, and involvement with the Cypress community, said Dan Kuhnert, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for MMNA.

D.A.R.E. teaches kids how to recognize and resist the direct and subtle pressures that influence them to experiment with alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, and other drugs. The D.A.R.E. program is usually introduced to children in the 6th grade. A specially trained officer comes into the elementary schools and teaches the children a strict curriculum about drug abuse, the consequences of abuse, and skills for resisting peer pressure to experiment with drugs, alcohol and tobacco.

In addition to the D.A.R.E. vehicle, Rockford Fosgate donated a custom audio system, which will be installed by Al and Ed’s Auto Sound of Huntington Beach. The Cypress Police Department plans to equip the car with a police radio, emergency lighting and placement of attention grabbing D.A.R.E. graphics in an effort to raise awareness of the program. Victor Rivera’s Body Shop and Restoration of Cypress will once again be handling the design and additional graphics for the new D.A.R.E. car.

Cypress Police Chief Rick Hicks had the following to say about the donation: “The Cypress Police Department is pleased to continue our 15-year association with Mitsubishi Motors Corporation as we work cooperatively to keep children from drugs and violence. This is certainly a generous donation from a sponsor that truly cares about our children and our children’s future. The Police Department enjoys an amazing level of support from both businesses and the community at large, and the men and women of the Cypress Police Department remain dedicated to working with our community to ensure a drug-free future for our children.”

Future events in which the new vehicle will be showcased are as follows:

DARE Graduations (Spring 2008)

Tuesday, April 22nd

Wednesday, April 23rd

Thursday, April 24th

Monday, April 28th

Tuesday, April 29th

Thursday, May 1st

Tip-A-Cop

Tuesday, April 22nd

Cypress Police Department Open House

Saturday, May 31st

Cypress Community Festival / 5 & 10 K Run/Walk

Saturday, July 26th

MMNA is responsible for all manufacturing, finance, sales, marketing, research and development operations for Mitsubishi Motors in the United States. MMNA sells coupes, convertibles, sedans, sport utility vehicles, and light trucks through a network of approximately 500 dealers. For more information, contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888)-560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Source: Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Contact

Dan Irvin, Director, Communications & Public Relations, +1-309-888-8205, dirvin@mmsa.com, or Janis Little, Director, Product Communications, +1-714-372-6429, JLittle@mmsa.com, both of Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.; or Jim Olson, Sergeant, Cypress Police Department, +1-714-229-6619