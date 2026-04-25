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Drug Interdiction / Narcotics

Millions of dollars worth of drugs seized in one of the largest fentanyl and meth busts in N.J. history

The investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), with assistance from the NYPD, New York State Police and Clifton Police Department

April 25, 2026 08:00 AM
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United States Attorney’s Office - District of New Jersey

By Nicolas Fernandes | NJ.com
nj.com

CLIFTON, N.J. — Federal authorities have charged a New Jersey man in what is being called one of the largest fentanyl and meth ring takedowns in the state’s history.

Nankel Stuardo Solorzano, 46, Clifton, has been charged in a superseding complaint with possessing fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine base with intent to distribute, possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes and unlawfully possessing firearms as a convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of New Jersey said in a statement on Wednesday.

Solorzano is accused of trafficking large quantities of the illicit drugs out of his apartment in Clifton. He was arrested on Friday while attempting to access his stash following two drug deals, federal authorities said.

“Narcotics, especially fentanyl, and illegal firearms are a deadly combination that poisons our communities and fuels violence,” U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer said. “These charges send a clear message to those who seek to profit by flooding our communities with dangerous drugs: our Office will find you, no matter where you hide or how sophisticated you believe your operation to be.”

After his arrest, search warrants were executed on his car and garages, leading to the seizure of millions of dollars worth of drugs. The drugs found were 40 kilograms of fentanyl, 52 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than 2 kilograms of cocaine base, officials said.

Investigators also found a stolen handgun, an AK-47-style rifle with a large capacity magazine, a 12-gauge shotgun and a variety of magazines and ammunition, authorities said. A later search of his apartment found additional quantities of drugs, prosecutors said.

The investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), with assistance from the NYPD, New York State Police and Clifton Police Department.

In its statement on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office did not say whether provide a court day or say whether Solorzano is still in federal custody.

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