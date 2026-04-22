REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Legal

ICE agent charged with assault of protester by Colo. prosecutors

The agent was charged with third-degree assault and criminal mischief for allegedly putting a protester in a chokehold

April 22, 2026 05:48 PM
ICE_112519_news.jpg

Photo/ICE

By Colleen Slevin and Morgan Lee
Associated Press

DURANGO, Colo. — A Colorado prosecutor said Wednesday that an immigration officer has been charged with third-degree assault and criminal mischief following an investigation into the treatment of a protester seen being put into a chokehold.

Multiple videos show a masked federal agent placing Franci Stagi in what she described as a chokehold, and pulling her over to the other side of the street. Colorado is among several states to prohibit or severely limit the use of chokeholds and neck restraints by police officers since George Floyd’s death in 2020.

| DOWNLOAD: The patrol car checklist: A veteran-to-rookie field guide

The protests took place over the detention on Oct. 27 of three Colombian immigrants — a man and two children — while on their way to and from school in the morning. In late October, protesters gathered outside an ICE facility in Durango.

The altercation started as Stagi filmed the agent, who was moving camping gear that was left near the gated entryway to the building. She alleged at the time that the agent hit her hand hard, either taking her phone or causing her to drop it.

Stagi said she touched the agent’s shoulder to get his attention and then he grabbed her by the hair, put her neck in the crook of his arm and carried her across the street by her head. She alleged he threw her down an embankment next to the street.

A spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection acknowledged a request seeking comment but didn’t immediately respond to questions about the charges. Court documents didn’t list any attorney as representing the officer, Nicholas Rice.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations launched its own investigation at the request of Durango Police Department Chief Brice Current, who raised concerns about possible violations of state law.

Trending
AI investigation
Artificial Intelligence
AI platform to be used in cold case investigations through nonprofit partnership
From transcribing 1990s-era interview tapes to analyzing modern surveillance video, a new AI partnership is helping investigators sift through evidence to find the missing link
April 22, 2026 10:50 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
Screenshot 2026-04-20 170241.png
Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs
4 Ga. troopers fired for filing personal injury claims in pursuit crashes
The cases reportedly targeted other involved drivers’ minimal insurance limits, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Office of Professional Standards
April 21, 2026 09:08 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Driver who plowed into LASD recruits charged with vehicular manslaughter
Legal
Driver who fatally struck LASD recruit pleads guilty, gets 8-year suspended sentence
The 2022 incident unfolded when Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez drove into a group of 76 LASD recruits, causing injuries that led to the death of Alejandro Martinez-Inzunza in 2023
April 21, 2026 10:46 AM
hqdefault.jpg
Use of Force
Qualified immunity for officer denied after appeals court finds use of force ‘unreasonable’ in fatal OIS
The court stated that the hatchet-wielding man was at least 25 feet away when a Chesterfield County officer fired, ruling that the suspect did not pose an immediate threat
April 21, 2026 12:40 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman

Slevin reported from Denver. Lee contributed to this report from Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Company News
Panasonic Connect
Mobile Computers
Panasonic Connect launches the TOUGHBOOK 56
Latest rugged laptop delivers enhanced performance, refined design, new levels of security, and power efficient workflows in demanding environments
April 16, 2026 09:30 AM

Arrests and Sentencing Federal law enforcement Legal