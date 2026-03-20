REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Entertainment

Chuck Norris, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ star and former air policeman, dies at 86

The actor, Air Force air policeman and Texas reserve officer maintained a lifelong connection to law enforcement

March 20, 2026 11:32 AM • 
Sarah Roebuck
Chuck Norris

FILE - Chuck Norris appears at a ceremony in Garland, Texas on Dec. 2, 2010. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Tony Gutierrez/AP

A pop culture icon known for portraying one of television’s most recognizable lawmen has died.

Chuck Norris — the martial artist, actor and former Air Force air policeman who later served as a reserve officer in Texas — died March 19 at age 86, according to a statement from his family.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” the family said in a statement shared publicly. “He was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”

| READ NEXT: 10 celebrities who have donned the badge and uniform

The family described Norris as “a symbol of strength” to the world, but “a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather … and the heart of our family.”

From Air Force air policeman to Hollywood lawman

Before becoming a household name, Norris began his path in uniform.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1958 and served with the air police — a role now known as security forces — with the goal of pursuing a career in law enforcement, according to the Department of War.

Stationed in South Korea, Norris began studying martial arts, a decision that would shape the rest of his life and career. He was honorably discharged in 1962.

After leaving the military, Norris briefly pursued a career in policing, applying to become an officer in Torrance, California. While waiting, he opened a martial arts studio — a move that ultimately launched his rise to fame.

A lasting connection to law enforcement

Even as his Hollywood career took off, Norris maintained ties to policing.

In 1997, he served as a reserve officer with the Terrell (Texas) Police Department, where he assisted in drug enforcement efforts. During one operation, officers — alongside Norris — conducted raids on three cocaine distribution rings, resulting in 67 arrests.

His on-screen work further cemented his connection to law enforcement audiences.

Norris was best known for his nine-season run as Texas Ranger Sgt. Cordell Walker in “Walker, Texas Ranger,” portraying a tough, disciplined lawman guided by a strong moral code.

In 2010, then-Texas Gov. Rick Perry named Norris an honorary Ranger.

Martial arts champion turned global star

Norris rose to prominence first as a martial artist, then as a film and television actor.

He starred in a string of action films, including “The Way of the Dragon” alongside Bruce Lee, as well as “Missing in Action,” “The Delta Force” and “Lone Wolf McQuade.” He later became a television staple through “Walker, Texas Ranger,” which remains widely syndicated.

Born Carlos Ray Norris on March 10, 1940, in Ryan, Oklahoma, he often spoke about overcoming a difficult childhood before finding discipline and direction through military service and martial arts, according to NBC News.

Trending
LAPD HQ
Legal
Ex-LAPD commander fired over public intoxication arrest wins $5.7M in discrimination suit
Nicole Mehringer alleged the LAPD held her to a stricter standard after an alcohol-related arrest, while male officers in similar situations kept their jobs or retired without discipline
March 19, 2026 12:00 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
US-NEWS-MUSKEGON-POLICE-USING-AI-TECH-1-MLI.jpg
Artificial Intelligence
‘More proactive than reactive': Mich. PD utilizes AI tool to help track speeding
The software program collects data to give Muskegon Police a better insight into where drivers are speeding, where accidents are happening and where traffic may be congested
March 18, 2026 06:09 PM
NYPD
Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs
NYPD commissioner: Department brass drove souped-up vehicles meant for undercover investigations
“The result of it was galling,” Commissioner Jessica Tisch stated. “We had executives that had multiple, three, four, five…kitted-out vehicles assigned to them personally.”
March 19, 2026 05:53 PM
Screenshot 2026-03-20 105650.png
Body Camera
BWC: Va. officer stops ‘bloodbath,’ fatally shoots man actively stabbing family member
The Fairfax County PD chief says rapid response likely prevented further deaths as officers entered a dark apartment with multiple victims
March 20, 2026 11:53 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck

Company News
144th-law-enforcement-sales-rep-agency-of-the-year (1).jpg
Flashlights
Streamlight names 144th Marketing Group law enforcement sales rep agency of the year
Members of the 144th Marketing Group LLC receive the Streamlight 2025 Sales Rep Agency of the Year Award for the Law Enforcement market at SHOT Show
March 18, 2026 06:11 PM

Entertainment Off Duty
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.