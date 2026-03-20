Chuck Norris, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ star and former air policeman, dies at 86

A pop culture icon known for portraying one of television’s most recognizable lawmen has died.

Chuck Norris — the martial artist, actor and former Air Force air policeman who later served as a reserve officer in Texas — died March 19 at age 86, according to a statement from his family.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning,” the family said in a statement shared publicly. “He was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”

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The family described Norris as “a symbol of strength” to the world, but “a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather … and the heart of our family.”

From Air Force air policeman to Hollywood lawman

Before becoming a household name, Norris began his path in uniform.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1958 and served with the air police — a role now known as security forces — with the goal of pursuing a career in law enforcement, according to the Department of War.

Stationed in South Korea, Norris began studying martial arts, a decision that would shape the rest of his life and career. He was honorably discharged in 1962.

After leaving the military, Norris briefly pursued a career in policing, applying to become an officer in Torrance, California. While waiting, he opened a martial arts studio — a move that ultimately launched his rise to fame.

A lasting connection to law enforcement

Even as his Hollywood career took off, Norris maintained ties to policing.

In 1997, he served as a reserve officer with the Terrell (Texas) Police Department, where he assisted in drug enforcement efforts. During one operation, officers — alongside Norris — conducted raids on three cocaine distribution rings, resulting in 67 arrests.

His on-screen work further cemented his connection to law enforcement audiences.

Norris was best known for his nine-season run as Texas Ranger Sgt. Cordell Walker in “Walker, Texas Ranger,” portraying a tough, disciplined lawman guided by a strong moral code.

In 2010, then-Texas Gov. Rick Perry named Norris an honorary Ranger.

Martial arts champion turned global star

Norris rose to prominence first as a martial artist, then as a film and television actor.

He starred in a string of action films, including “The Way of the Dragon” alongside Bruce Lee, as well as “Missing in Action,” “The Delta Force” and “Lone Wolf McQuade.” He later became a television staple through “Walker, Texas Ranger,” which remains widely syndicated.

Born Carlos Ray Norris on March 10, 1940, in Ryan, Oklahoma, he often spoke about overcoming a difficult childhood before finding discipline and direction through military service and martial arts, according to NBC News.