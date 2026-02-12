BWC shows moments leading up to Border Patrol shooting in Chicago

CHICAGO — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent who shot a Chicago woman five times during an immigration protest in October has been placed on administrative leave, CBS News reported.

The confirmation comes as newly released body camera footage, surveillance video, and internal messages detail the events leading up to the Oct. 4, 2025, shooting of 30-year-old Marimar Martinez. Martinez was initially accused of ramming a federal agent’s vehicle during an anti-ICE protest, but those claims were later retracted by federal prosecutors, who dropped all charges against her, according to the report.

The agent, identified as Charles Exum, said at the time he opened fire because Martinez posed a threat. The footage appears to show Exum steering into Martinez’s car before opening fire. The shooting itself was not captured due to Exum’s camera being turned off during the incident.

Martinez’s attorney, Chris Parente, said the evidence supports their claim that the shooting was unjustified, according to the report.

Text messages released in the case show Exum joking about the shooting, including one that read, “I fired 5 round and she had 7 holes. Put that in your book boys.” A fellow agent responded, “good shootin, lol.”

Exum was praised in an email sent hours after the shooting by Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino, who said Exum had “much yet left to do” following his “excellent service.”

Martinez has filed a formal complaint against the government and plans to seek tens of millions of dollars in damages. Her legal team alleges DHS officials spread false information, including labeling her a “domestic terrorist.”

A CBP spokesperson confirmed the shooting is under review by the National Use of Force Review Board. The agency said it is committed to transparency and accountability.