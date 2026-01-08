DHS: ICE recruitment campaigns doubled agency size with 12,000 hires in under a year

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced it has exceeded its nationwide recruitment goal, hiring more than 12,000 new officers and agents in less than a year — doubling the agency’s workforce from 10,000 to 22,000.

The hiring surge was part of an ambitious campaign following new federal funding and legislative support. ICE reported receiving over 220,000 applications from across the country. The original goal was to hire 10,000 officers and agents within 12 months, a target the agency surpassed ahead of schedule.

“This is a 120% increase in our workforce, and that’s in just about four months,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Thanks to the Big Beautiful Bill that President Trump signed, we now have 12,000 additional ICE officers and agents on the ground across the country.”

Thousands of the newly hired personnel have already been deployed nationwide and are participating in enforcement operations, including arrests, investigations and removals, according to ICE.

The agency credits the accelerated pace to a data-driven outreach strategy that helped identify and attract qualified candidates while maintaining ICE’s training and readiness standards.

Officials say this is the fastest recruitment ramp-up in ICE’s history, enabling the agency to expand its operational reach and support enforcement goals more efficiently.

The hiring surge is part of a high-profile ICE recruitment campaign offering up to $50,000 in signing bonuses, loan forgiveness and other financial incentives. It’s backed by a $76.5 billion funding boost spread over five years.

ICE continues to accept applications and encourages interested candidates to visit join.ice.gov for more information.