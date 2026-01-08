REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
DHS: ICE recruitment campaigns doubled agency size with 12,000 hires in under a year

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials stated they received 220,000 applications and hired 12,000 additional ICE officers and agents in less than 12 months

January 08, 2026 08:00 AM • 
Joanna Putman
FILE - A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent is seen in Park Ridge, Ill., Sept. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)

Erin Hooley/AP

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced it has exceeded its nationwide recruitment goal, hiring more than 12,000 new officers and agents in less than a year — doubling the agency’s workforce from 10,000 to 22,000.

The hiring surge was part of an ambitious campaign following new federal funding and legislative support. ICE reported receiving over 220,000 applications from across the country. The original goal was to hire 10,000 officers and agents within 12 months, a target the agency surpassed ahead of schedule.

“This is a 120% increase in our workforce, and that’s in just about four months,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Thanks to the Big Beautiful Bill that President Trump signed, we now have 12,000 additional ICE officers and agents on the ground across the country.”

Thousands of the newly hired personnel have already been deployed nationwide and are participating in enforcement operations, including arrests, investigations and removals, according to ICE.

The agency credits the accelerated pace to a data-driven outreach strategy that helped identify and attract qualified candidates while maintaining ICE’s training and readiness standards.

Officials say this is the fastest recruitment ramp-up in ICE’s history, enabling the agency to expand its operational reach and support enforcement goals more efficiently.

The hiring surge is part of a high-profile ICE recruitment campaign offering up to $50,000 in signing bonuses, loan forgiveness and other financial incentives. It’s backed by a $76.5 billion funding boost spread over five years.

ICE continues to accept applications and encourages interested candidates to visit join.ice.gov for more information.

Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com