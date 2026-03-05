REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Federal law enforcement

Trump to replace Homeland Security Secretary Noem with Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Kristi Noem will take on a new role tied to the “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas,” a new security initiative that President Trump said would focus on the Western Hemisphere

March 05, 2026 02:13 PM
House Homeland Security

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testifies during a House Committee on the Judiciary oversight hearing of the Department of Homeland Security on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Washington.

Mariam Zuhaib/AP

By Michelle L. Price
Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he’s replacing his Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and will nominate in her place Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin.

Trump made the announcement on social media on Thursday, two days after Noem faced a grilling on Capitol Hill from GOP members as well as Democrats.

| WEBINAR: How school safety technology reaches law enforcement

Trump says he’ll make Noem a “Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas,” a new security initiative that he said would focus on the Western Hemisphere.

Noem is the first Cabinet secretary to leave during Trump’s second term. Noem’s departure caps a tenure overseeing immigration enforcement tactics that have been met with protests and lawsuits.

Frustration with Noem’s handling of Trump’s immigration agenda — particularly her leadership following the shooting deaths of two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis — as well as criticism of her disaster response, intensified scrutiny of her leadership. She faced criticism from Democrats and some Republicans during congressional hearings this week over those issues and others.

Aside from immigration, Noem also faced criticism — including from Republicans — over the pace of emergency funding approved through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and for the Trump administration’s response to disasters.

Mullin would need to be confirmed by the Senate, but under a federal law governing executive branch vacancies, he would be allowed to serve as an acting Homeland Security secretary as long as his nomination is formally pending.

Police1 staff contributed to this report.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-03-05 110934.png
Body Camera
Video: Man flees Ohio police in semi-truck, officer breaks leg after being thrown from cab
The suspect fled and later rammed patrol vehicles during a confrontation with Akron police and Summit County sheriff’s deputies before he was shot
March 05, 2026 11:57 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Officer Danny Parrish
Capital punishment
Fla. executes man who killed officer with his own service weapon in 1991
Billy Leon Kearse fatally shot Fort Pierce Officer Danny Parrish after seizing his firearm during a traffic stop, firing 14 rounds
March 04, 2026 08:28 AM
Texas Bar Shooting
Legal
Texas DA calls officers ‘heroes,’ denies prosecution rumors after Austin mass shooting
Travis County District Attorney José Garza said his office is not seeking charges against the officers who fatally shot a gunman during a downtown mass shooting
March 03, 2026 06:42 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
hqdefault.jpg
Officer Safety
BWC: Mass. officer trapped in fleeing vehicle with aggressive suspect who reached for his gun
As officers were working to apprehend a suspect in a vehicle’s passenger seat, the driver tried to flee, striking one officer with the vehicle and carrying another inside the car
March 05, 2026 10:31 AM

Company News
10_8video_promo_image
In-Car Camera Systems
Dallas Police Department expands patrol fleet with ARSENAL In-Car Recording Systems
“In-car recording remains a critical layer of patrol accountability,” said Kyle Ragsdale, CSO of 10-8 Video. “Departments need equipment that integrates cleanly into the vehicle while delivering dependable performance”
February 26, 2026 03:50 PM

Federal law enforcement