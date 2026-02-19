REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Before the alert: Is your school safety response aligned?

Download our school safety readiness guide and make the key decisions now — not in the first five minutes of a crisis

February 19, 2026 01:07 PM • 
Police1 Staff
When a critical incident unfolds on a school campus, response depends on more than speed. It depends on how clearly information moves — and whether key leadership decisions were settled before a situation begins to escalate.

Today’s campuses generate a steady stream of safety-related signals from surveillance systems, alert platforms, access controls and digital communication channels. Information often surfaces publicly before it is fully verified, leaving little room for uncertainty once it reaches command staff.

This school safety readiness guide is designed to help chiefs and command staff pressure-test their plans before they’re put to the test. It walks through the leadership decisions agencies should clarify in advance, including:

  • Who decides when law enforcement leads?
  • Who verifies information before officers deploy?
  • What systems can responding officers access in real time?
  • Who communicates with school leadership, families and the public?
  • Have joint exercises tested alert-to-response workflows?

The guide also includes two command-level scenarios — from a system-generated weapons detection notification to a fast-moving social media threat — to help agencies evaluate their first five minutes under pressure.

