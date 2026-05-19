Why investigations slow down and how to fix the disconnect

Every investigator has had a moment where they’re working a case and know a connection exists somewhere in a pile of data sitting in front of them. They spend the next day sorting through what they have, trying to find it. The worst part is that they know the connection exists. They just cannot get to it fast enough because it’s sitting in a system they either can’t access, can’t search or didn’t know existed. The evidence is there. The infrastructure to connect it isn’t.

This is the central friction point in modern investigations. It’s not a lack of data; we have tons of it. It’s a lack of connectivity between the data we already have. And that disconnect is costing agencies time, leads and, in many cases, the entire case.

To understand why, let’s look at what’s actually happening inside a real investigation.

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The data is there. The connections aren’t

Law enforcement has never had more information at its fingertips. Body-worn camera footage, license plate reader hits, cellphone extractions, social media captures, RMS records, CAD data, jail management systems — the list grows every year. Each of these generates valuable investigative data. The problem is that most of it exists in isolation, making the information difficult to search, connect and operationalize.

Think about how a typical violent crime investigation actually moves. The patrol report is in the RMS. The 911 call is in the CAD system. Body camera footage sits on a separate digital evidence platform. The victim’s phone goes to a forensic lab with its own intake process. A witness mentions a vehicle, so someone runs a plate through yet another database. If a suspect surfaces, prior contacts might live in a field interview system, a gang database or an intelligence platform maintained by a regional fusion center. It’s confusing and a waste of valuable hours.

To be fair, most of these systems were never designed to function as investigative intelligence platforms. Many were built decades ago to solve narrow administrative problems, and they still do those jobs reasonably well in isolation. But investigations never happen in isolation.

Where time actually gets lost

When people talk about investigative delays, the conversation usually gravitates toward staffing shortages or caseload volume. Those are real problems. But there’s a less visible bottleneck that compounds both: the time investigators spend manually bridging gaps between systems.

I have watched detectives sit with three monitors open — one screen accessing RMS, another accessing digital evidence storage and a third manually exporting data from one tool, reformatting it and importing it into another just to run a basic query. After hours of work, the detective realizes the target is already connected to another agency’s investigation. These are bottlenecks that can be avoided when data is connected rather than siloed.

What is more concerning is that disconnected systems don’t just slow things down; they create blind spots. If an investigator can only see what’s in their silo, they’re making decisions based on incomplete intelligence. They might not realize a robbery suspect is also a person of interest in a neighboring jurisdiction’s drug trafficking investigation. They might not connect a vehicle to three separate incidents because the information lives in three separate platforms with no crosswalk between them. Or they may miss a vital piece of evidence that can exonerate an innocent person.

Digital evidence: Volume without structure

Digital evidence deserves its own spotlight because the volume problem has outpaced the infrastructure in most agencies. A single investigation can generate terabytes of video, hundreds of phone records, thousands of social media artifacts and gigabytes of extracted device data. Collecting it isn’t the hard part anymore. Making sense of it quickly, accurately and in a way investigators and prosecutors can actually use is where things break down.

Most digital evidence platforms were designed for storage and chain-of-custody compliance, which are essential functions. But they weren’t designed to make that evidence searchable or cross-referenceable. The result is a growing warehouse of digital evidence that’s technically preserved but practically unusable. Just ask your prosecutor.

The jurisdictional wall

Crime doesn’t respect city limits, county lines or state borders. But our data systems largely do. A suspect operating across three counties might have contacts in three separate records management systems, three different evidence platforms and three independent intelligence databases. Yet many agencies still struggle to share information effectively across those environments.

Fusion centers and regional task forces have made progress here, but they’re typically built on relationships and manual processes rather than automated data sharing. This works for long-term investigations, but it doesn’t work when a detective needs to know, right now, whether a name, address or phone number has surfaced in another agency’s casework.

The gap isn’t a willingness to share, either. Most agencies want to collaborate. The gap is in the technical infrastructure.

What integration actually looks like

The fix isn’t a single product or a wholesale technology replacement. It’s a design shift where we move from systems that store data in isolation to environments that connect information across platforms, formats and jurisdictions.

In practical terms, that means investigative platforms that can ingest structured data — RMS records, CAD entries and license plate reads — alongside unstructured data such as videos, documents, phone extractions and social media captures, then make all of it searchable from a single interface. It means users can identify connections between people, places, things and numbers without requiring investigators to manually piece those relationships together.

It also means rethinking how digital evidence platforms function. Evidence management shouldn’t just be about storage and custody. It should be about making evidence accessible, linkable to case entities and available for cross-case analysis. When a phone number shows up in one extraction, the system should be able to flag every other case where that number appears without anyone having to ask.

When structured and unstructured data can be queried together — and when cross-jurisdictional information is accessible in real time — the impact is measurable. Detectives aren’t chasing or sifting through disconnected systems; they already have the information they need, when they need it.

Single- and multi-agency investigations also improve because agencies gain visibility into shared targets and overlapping investigations. Prosecution quality, courtroom readiness and case closure rates improve because intelligence is more complete and better organized from the start.

Conclusion

None of this requires agencies to abandon the systems they’ve already invested in. The most effective integration strategies work with existing infrastructure, layering connectivity and analytics on top of current platforms.

Modern investigations don’t fail because of a lack of data. They slow down because information is fragmented across systems and jurisdictions that were never designed to work together. Every hour an investigator spends manually bridging those gaps is an hour not spent on the analytical work that actually moves cases forward.

The technology to connect these environments exists. The question is whether agencies are willing to prioritize integration as a core operational capability instead of treating it as an afterthought. The cost of disconnected investigations isn’t just inefficiency. It’s missed connections, delayed justice and preventable harm.