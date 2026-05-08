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Man wanted for shooting Tenn. officer in the face captured after months on the run

Danell Maxwell is being held on a $3 million bond in connection with a shooting that wounded Memphis Officer Oscar Torres-Molina

May 08, 2026 10:28 AM • 
Sarah Roebuck
Danell Maxwell

Memphis Police Department/Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who spent more than two months on the run after allegedly shooting a Memphis police officer in the face during a traffic stop has been captured and is now being held on a $3 million bond, according to the department.

Danell Maxwell, 40, was arrested May 7 by members of the U.S. Marshals Service at an apartment in Cordova, the Memphis Police Department said. Tokeytha Owens, 38, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

Maxwell has been charged with criminal attempt first-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. His bond was set at $3 million, police said.

The charges stem from a Feb. 26 traffic stop where Officer Oscar Torres-Molina was shot. Torres-Molina was shot in the face, according to WMC.

Torres-Molina’s partner rendered aid and drove him to a hospital, police said. He was released after several days of treatment and continues to recover.

“For the past couple of months, investigators and our federal and local law enforcement partners worked tirelessly to locate the suspect responsible for shooting Officer Torres-Molina,” Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said. “Today’s arrests reflect the dedication, coordination and determination behind this investigation.”

Maxwell was found hiding in an attic crawl space inside Owens’ apartment after what officials described as a three-hour arrest effort, WMC reports.

“After 70 days on the run, we got our man,” Western District of Tennessee U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said during a news conference.

Miller said the U.S. Marshals Service used “every available resource” to find Maxwell.

“Maxwell’s willingness to open fire on Officer Torres demonstrated a complete disregard for human life and the safety of this community,” Miller said. “With Maxwell now in custody, the people of Memphis can rest easier knowing a dangerous individual is no longer on the streets threatening innocent lives.”

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Investigations Officer-Involved Shootings U.S. Marshals Service
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.