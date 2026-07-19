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Four new K-9 teams join Calif. sheriff’s office after months of training

Meet new Placer County Sheriff’s Office K-9s Ulfr, Dax, Archer and Jimmy

July 19, 2026 08:00 AM
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Placer County Sheriff’s Office K-9 teams

Placer County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

By Nicole Buss
The Sacramento Bee

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed four new K-9 teams after the handlers and dogs completed months of specialized training together.

The Sheriff’s Office said each handler earned certification alongside a canine partner.

“These dogs live at home with their handlers, spending every day together to build the trust, communication and teamwork that are critical on the job,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. “That bond helps them work as one when it matters most.”

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1 of 4:

Photo: Erik Bergen, Placer County

Placer County Sheriff’s Office

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2 of 4:

Photo: Erik Bergen, Placer County

Placer County Sheriff’s Office

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3 of 4:

Photo: Erik Bergen, Placer County

Placer County Sheriff’s Office

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4 of 4:

Photo: Erik Bergen, Placer County

Placer County Sheriff’s Office

K-9 Ulfr, a 2-year-old German shepherd from Slovakia, was assigned to serve the North Lake Tahoe area. He is certified in patrol duties, including apprehension and narcotics detection, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Off duty, Ulfr enjoys playing soccer.

“He’s been keeping a close eye on all the World Cup excitement,” officials said.

Dax, an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois from Poland , is certified in patrol duties, including apprehension and suspect searches, as well as firearms and ammunition detection.

The Sheriff’s Office said Dax is known for doing parkour and finding any excuse to sprint at full speed.

“He’s also officially declared naps a crime, with violators sentenced to endless zoomies and repeated requests to play fetch,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

K-9 Archer, an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands , is certified in narcotics detection and apprehension.

“When he’s off duty, Archer enjoys long walks on the beach and sipping tropical umbrella drinks ... okay maybe not the last part, but he does really love long walks and has a deeply serious commitment to his tennis ball,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Jimmy, an 18-month-old German shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix from Europe , is certified in apprehension and the detection of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

When off duty, Jimmy enjoys neighborhood walks and checking in with his neighbors, depuities said.

“His other favorite pastime? Playing tug-of-war with his ball on a rope,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

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