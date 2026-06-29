NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
K-9

Texas officer fired after death of K-9 from heat-related illness

The former Fairfield officer faces a third-degree felony animal cruelty charge in the death of K-9 Farock

June 29, 2026 12:57 PM • 
Joanna Putman
rec (2).png

Fairfield Police Department

FAIRFIELD, Texas — A Fairfield Police officer has been fired and charged after the death of a K-9.

K-9 Farock, a German Shepherd with the Fairfield Police Department, died on June 12 from a heat-related illness, according to a June 26 statement from the agency.

Following an internal investigation, the officer was terminated on June 18, the agency said. No further details about K-9 Farock’s death have been released.

The Ennis Police Department, which is investigating the incident, confirmed to Police1 that the former officer had been issued a warrant for cruelty to non-livestock animals in connection with the case. The officer, a two-year member of the Fairfield Police Department, surrendered and was booked into jail on the third-degree felony charge.

He has since secured bond and been released.

K-9 Farock joined the Fairfield PD in August 2025 as one of the department’s first K-9 officers, FOX 44 reported.

Trending
US-NEWS-NYPD-GRAD-JOINED-FORCE-HONOR-1-NY.jpg
NYPD
NYPD grad joined force to honor police officer father who died on 9/11
“Being around the Police Department as a little kid, I always looked at these guys like they were superheroes,” Casey Kloepfer said. “I always just wanted to be one one day.”
June 28, 2026 08:00 AM
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP (47).png
Medical
7-year-old honored by Texas sheriff’s office after helping save 1-year-old brother’s life
Patrick found his 1-year-old brother, Liam, unresponsive in the pool, pulled him out, and alerted his mother and neighbors for help, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office
June 28, 2026 07:00 AM
IRS ICE Agreement
Federal law enforcement
Trump to nominate former Okla. state trooper as new ICE director
President Donald Trump stated that Lance Schroyer is a former Marine and a “PATRIOT with real operational experience”
June 29, 2026 09:21 AM
PA LODD (21).png
Officer Down
Texas deputy dies after being struck at crash scene
Montgomery County Deputy Erika Serrato, 24, had served with the sheriff’s office for six years
June 29, 2026 09:25 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Company News
BRINC + Nova Maps Partnership Banner Graphic.png
Drones
BRINC Drones and Nova Software Company Partner to Deliver Advanced Aerial Mapping for Public Safety Agencies
Partnership brings real-time aerial intelligence to first responders with automated mapping and hotspot detection
June 26, 2026 05:55 PM

Investigations K-9 Legal Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com