Texas officer fired after death of K-9 from heat-related illness
The former Fairfield officer faces a third-degree felony animal cruelty charge in the death of K-9 Farock
FAIRFIELD, Texas — A Fairfield Police officer has been fired and charged after the death of a K-9.
K-9 Farock, a German Shepherd with the Fairfield Police Department, died on June 12 from a heat-related illness, according to a June 26 statement from the agency.
Following an internal investigation, the officer was terminated on June 18, the agency said. No further details about K-9 Farock’s death have been released.
The Ennis Police Department, which is investigating the incident, confirmed to Police1 that the former officer had been issued a warrant for cruelty to non-livestock animals in connection with the case. The officer, a two-year member of the Fairfield Police Department, surrendered and was booked into jail on the third-degree felony charge.
He has since secured bond and been released.
K-9 Farock joined the Fairfield PD in August 2025 as one of the department’s first K-9 officers, FOX 44 reported.