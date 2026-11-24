RICHMOND, Va. — A federal appellate court on Nov. 23 ruled against Virginia’s ICE mask law, but upheld a law restricting local cooperation with immigration officials, the Courthouse News Service reported.

U.S. District Judge Robert Payne blocked both laws over the summer after the General Assembly passed them in the spring. The case then went to the Fourth Circuit.

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The panel agreed with Payne that the masking law, which required ICE officials to wear identifiable items on their clothing and prohibited facial coverings, violates the intergovernmental immunity doctrine, Courthouse News reported.

“We question neither the sincerity nor the reasonableness of the commonwealth’s objections to masked and otherwise-unidentified law enforcement activities, and we emphasize that states may limit or forbid such conduct by their own state and local officers,” said U.S. Circuit Judge Toby Heytens, who authored the opinion. “But just as Congress may not ‘issue orders directly to the states,’ states may not issue orders directly to the federal government.”

On the second law, the court disagreed with Payne’s conclusion that restrictions on 287(g) agreements violate the contracts clause and the intergovernmental immunity doctrine.

The Virginia partnership law allowed agencies to continue working with ICE under the condition that they do not perform immigration enforcement in certain locations, like schools and churches, refrain from using “mass surveillance technology” and assist with immigration operations without a judicial warrant.

“The intergovernmental immunity doctrine does not apply because the 287(g) law neither directly regulates the federal government nor prevents private parties from contracting with it,” Heytens said. “Its arguments get basic federalism principles backward.”

Heytens also said the law doesn’t violate the contracts clause because it restricts future agreements rather than existing contracts.