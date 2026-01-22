Video: S.C. officer ambush, trooper resigns and Netflix’s ‘The Rip’

Watch this one-minute video for a quick rundown of Police1 readers’ top news from the past week. You can also watch on Facebook, Instagram YouTube, or TikTok.

Video transcript

Police1 News Rundown

Ambush at Station

In South Carolina, video shows a suspect ambushing a patrol officer in the station parking lot. Other officers pursued the suspect, who died by suicide in his vehicle.

Trooper Resigns

In Connecticut, a state trooper resigned after being charged for falsely reporting being struck by a hit-and-run driver — prosecutors say the story was fabricated.

SCOTUS Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Montana officers did not need a warrant to enter a home during certain emergencies, a decision that reinforces police authority in urgent situations.

ICE Doxxing

A site called “ICE List” claims an internal whistleblower leaked identities of thousands of DHS and ICE agents — raising serious safety and privacy concerns for federal law enforcement personnel.

Netflix: The Rip

And in entertainment news, Netflix’s thriller “The Rip” draws on a real $22 million Miami-Dade drug bust, showing the gritty realities of big drug investigations.

