Police News

Video: S.C. officer ambush, trooper resigns and Netflix’s ‘The Rip’

Tune in for a video recap of our readers’ most viewed news articles

January 21, 2026 09:17 PM

Watch this one-minute video for a quick rundown of Police1 readers’ top news from the past week. You can also watch on Facebook, Instagram YouTube, or TikTok.

Video transcript

Police1 News Rundown starts now …

Ambush at Station

In South Carolina, video shows a suspect ambushing a patrol officer in the station parking lot. Other officers pursued the suspect, who died by suicide in his vehicle.

Trooper Resigns

In Connecticut, a state trooper resigned after being charged for falsely reporting being struck by a hit-and-run driver — prosecutors say the story was fabricated.

SCOTUS Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Montana officers did not need a warrant to enter a home during certain emergencies, a decision that reinforces police authority in urgent situations.

ICE Doxxing

A site called “ICE List” claims an internal whistleblower leaked identities of thousands of DHS and ICE agents — raising serious safety and privacy concerns for federal law enforcement personnel.

Netflix: The Rip

And in entertainment news, Netflix’s thriller “The Rip” draws on a real $22 million Miami-Dade drug bust, showing the gritty realities of big drug investigations.

Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Women in Law Enforcement
Wash. PD interim promoted to chief: ‘Steady leadership’
Patti Jackson has served as the Tacoma PD’s interim police chief since March 2025; she came to the agency from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked for over 35 years
February 04, 2026 04:44 PM

