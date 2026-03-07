Video: Mass. police respond to ‘catastrophic’ home explosion

By Mike Grimala

TAUNTON, Mass. — Police have released body-worn camera footage showing the aftermath of a “catastrophic” explosion that sent a Taunton woman and her 2-year-old daughter to the hospital.

On Wednesday morning, an explosion at a three-family home at 78 Plain Street sent Lucitha Blanc, 25, and her 2-year-old daughter Jenelle Germilus to the hospital with serious injuries. On Thursday, the Taunton Fire Department announced that a gas leak caused the explosion and subsequent fire.

In footage released Friday, Taunton police can be seen dealing with the immediate aftermath.

The video begins when the first police officers arrive on the scene at 9:48 a.m. The house is completely engulfed in flames and several people are scattered outside in the snow.

One bystander asks a woman, who appears to be a resident of 78 Plain Street , “How did you guys make it out of there?”

Police then try to locate nearby fire hydrants. None are visible in the footage due to high snowbanks, so the officers grab shovels.

As the flames threaten to spread to a neighboring home, police ask bystanders if anyone is in that house. When a resident says, “I don’t think so,” police go door-to-door to evacuate people.

Firefighters arrive at 9:53 a.m. and locate a hydrant. Police and firefighters then work to clear snow.

A hose is hooked up and firefighters appear to begin engaging the fire at 9:58 a.m. The video cuts out at that point.

Blanc’s boyfriend, who is also Germilus’ father, told WCVB that they are recovering.

The Taunton Fire Department is investigating the explosion. Due to the amount of damage, the fire department said it has been difficult to pinpoint the origin of the leak or determine how the explosion happened.

