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CHP officer visits TV, radio stations to share a public safety message — in the form of rap lyrics

“Serve the people of this state. That’s the ultimate goal. Truly yours, the California Highway Patrol!” Officer Anthony Talavera rapped during a TV news appearance

October 08, 2026 10:11 AM • 
Joanna Putman

LOS ANGELES — California Highway Patrol Officer Anthony Talavera has always loved music, he told anchors on FOX 11’s Good Day LA.

“I don’t have any names for you, but I will say it’s not just hip-hop that I like. I really like R&B music. I like rock music. I like country music. I’m just a music guy overall,” Talavera said.

His rap journey officially began when he performed on L.A. radio station Power 106, with lyrics focusing on road safety.

“If there’s a call about a crash, I hope that you ain’t involved. Or if you call about your car, talking about how it’s towed, we’ll get you back on the road and headed back home in no time at all. Safety, service, and security, that’s what we bring. Shout out to the community from the CHP,” Talavera rapped on the show.

The performance went viral, prompting his Good Day LA appearance. When asked by anchors, Talavera explained that the Power 106 moment came about through a fellow PIO friend who made a connection with the station.

He said that he loves his role as a PIO.

“I get to go out and mingle with the public and show that behind this uniform I am a real person ... I like the same music that people listen to. I eat the same food that everybody else does. Just because I put on this uniform, it doesn’t make me any different of a person. I’m still human — just like everybody else,” Talavera told Good Day LA.

His viral rap moment was not his first experience with making music professionally. Talavera said that before he started with CHP, he was “in the music industry” and focused mainly on audio engineering.

He went on to share a few new bars he wrote in preparation for the TV interview. In the new song, he focused on school safety.

“When you’re in a school zone, it’s time to take it slow. The maximum speed limit is 25 or below. Keep your head up and eyes on the road. Let’s try to focus on the moment and put down the phone.”

He concluded the segment with another CHP shoutout.

“Serve the people of this state. That’s the ultimate goal. Truly yours, California Highway Patrol!”

In an appearance on CHP’s official podcast “Behind the Badge,” Talavera told hosts that he had been making music in some capacity since he was 16 years old. He joined the Highway Patrol at age 29.

“I have always liked helping people ... I never thought about being a cop,” he told hosts.

He was inspired to apply by a CHP officer who helped his girlfriend after a difficult car crash.

He told Behind the Badge that his fellow officers encouraged him to perform the Power 106 rap, which proved to be the motivation he needed.

“Without the team there, I probably wouldn’t have been able to perform the way I did.”

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com