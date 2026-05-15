Ala. officer killed in on-duty crash
Officer Dylan Chase Owen, 26, had served with the Citronelle Police Department for two years and was named Rookie of the Year in 2025
CITRONELLE, Ala. — A Citronelle Police Department officer died following a single-vehicle crash while on duty, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.
Officer Dylan Chase Owen, 26, was driving his cruiser when it left the roadway and crashed into a tree. He died at the scene despite lifesaving measures.
Owen, who had served with the department since 2024, received the department’s rookie of the year award in 2025, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.
Community members described Owen as personable and “a great man,” WKRG reported.
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