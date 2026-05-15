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Officer Down

Ala. officer killed in on-duty crash

Officer Dylan Chase Owen, 26, had served with the Citronelle Police Department for two years and was named Rookie of the Year in 2025

May 15, 2026 10:00 AM • 
Joanna Putman
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Officer Down Memorial Page

CITRONELLE, Ala. — A Citronelle Police Department officer died following a single-vehicle crash while on duty, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Officer Dylan Chase Owen, 26, was driving his cruiser when it left the roadway and crashed into a tree. He died at the scene despite lifesaving measures.

Owen, who had served with the department since 2024, received the department’s rookie of the year award in 2025, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Community members described Owen as personable and “a great man,” WKRG reported.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com