Ky. deputy dies weeks after shooting during call

By Christopher Leach

Lexington Herald-Leader

MARION, Ky. — A Kentucky sheriff’s deputy who was seriously injured in a shooting in early April has died, Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Thursday.

Crittenden County sheriff’s deputy Rick Coyle died Thursday, April 30, at his home surrounded by family, according to the sheriff’s office. He was a retired Chicago police officer with 28 years of law enforcement experience, and had served as a Crittenden County High School resource officer for the last two years.

“Deputy Coyle sacrificed everything protecting our commonwealth, and we are forever grateful to him,” Beshear said in a social media post. “Please join Britainy and me as we pray for his family and fellow officers during this difficult time.”

Coyle was shot April 2 at a home on Kentucky 365 in Sturgis. Kentucky State Police previously said Crittenden County sheriff’s deputies and staff from the Kentucky Department of Community Based Services went to the home to serve emergency guardianship paperwork, and gunfire was exchanged with Ronnie Phillips, 60, during the encounter.

Phillips was shot and killed by police. Coyle was taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported. State police previously said a woman was safely removed from the residence.

“He was a beloved member of the sheriff’s office,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “We are deeply grateful for all of the support we have received from the public and the surrounding communities during this difficult time.”

Coyle became a school resource officer at Crittenden County middle school and high schools in January 2024 after moving to the area from Chicago five years prior. In a Feb. 14 Facebook post from the high school, Coyle said he enjoys everything about working at the school.

“I believe in the mission of having law enforcement here and readily available and to hopefully deter any violence or the potential for violence,” Coyle said in the post.

The sheriff’s office said funeral plans are being made and will be released at a later time. State police’s Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Deputy Coyle from the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” state police said in a social media post. “He served with courage, honor and a steadfast commitment to protecting others.”

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