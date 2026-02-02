REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Officer Down

La. officer killed in crash during funeral procession

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy Christopher Ohlmeyer was escorting a funeral procession when his motorcycle was struck from behind

February 02, 2026 10:37 AM
Ohlmeyer

Officer Down Memorial Page

Jason Willis
The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office on Saturday announced funeral details for Christopher Ohlmeyer, the deputy who was killed Friday morning on Airline Drive in New Orleans while escorting a funeral procession.

Ohlmeyer’s funeral will be held Thursday, Feb. 5, at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie, with the viewing period set to run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the service.

After the service will be a procession to Garden of Memories, where law enforcement honors will be conducted.

“Christopher was deeply committed to protecting his community and serving with honor, integrity, and compassion. His badge was an important part of who he was, but to us, he was more. He was a person who impacted the lives of everyone who knew him,” Ohlmeyer’s family said in a statement Saturday.

Ohlmeyer, 41, was a married father of two and had been with JPSO since 2014, Capt. Jason Rivarde said.

Ohlmeyer was working an off-duty detail, escorting a funeral procession with a New Orleans police officer when he began to slow his motorcycle to a stop in the center lane of Airline, authorities said.

An unidentified driver slammed into the back of Ohlmeyer’s motorcycle. He suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

“We are heartbroken by this loss and ask for privacy as we grieve and support one another during this difficult time,” his family said in a statement.

JPSO officials set up a GoFundMe for Ohlmeyer’s family here.

Staff writer Michelle Hunter contributed to this report.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP.png
Women in Law Enforcement
Wash. PD interim promoted to chief: ‘Steady leadership’
Patti Jackson has served as the Tacoma PD’s interim police chief since March 2025; she came to the agency from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, where she worked for over 35 years
February 04, 2026 04:44 PM

© 2026 The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate. Visit www.nola.com.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
Team Wendy
Duty Gear
Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals
The discount is 10% off the total order and can be reused on future purchases
February 03, 2026 12:22 PM

Line-of-Duty Death (LODD) Officer Down Police Heroes