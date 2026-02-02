La. officer killed in crash during funeral procession

Jason Willis

The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office on Saturday announced funeral details for Christopher Ohlmeyer, the deputy who was killed Friday morning on Airline Drive in New Orleans while escorting a funeral procession.

Ohlmeyer’s funeral will be held Thursday, Feb. 5, at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie, with the viewing period set to run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the service.

After the service will be a procession to Garden of Memories, where law enforcement honors will be conducted.

“Christopher was deeply committed to protecting his community and serving with honor, integrity, and compassion. His badge was an important part of who he was, but to us, he was more. He was a person who impacted the lives of everyone who knew him,” Ohlmeyer’s family said in a statement Saturday.

Ohlmeyer, 41, was a married father of two and had been with JPSO since 2014, Capt. Jason Rivarde said.

Ohlmeyer was working an off-duty detail, escorting a funeral procession with a New Orleans police officer when he began to slow his motorcycle to a stop in the center lane of Airline, authorities said.

An unidentified driver slammed into the back of Ohlmeyer’s motorcycle. He suffered severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

“We are heartbroken by this loss and ask for privacy as we grieve and support one another during this difficult time,” his family said in a statement.

JPSO officials set up a GoFundMe for Ohlmeyer’s family here.

Staff writer Michelle Hunter contributed to this report.

