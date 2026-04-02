Miss. deputy killed in shootout with woman while responding to domestic disturbance

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. — A Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputy has died following a shootout with a suspect while responding to a domestic disturbance, WLOX reported.

The April 1 incident began as deputies responded to the domestic call at around 11 p.m., Sheriff John Ledbetter said.

Deputy Michael Jimerson engaged in a brief foot pursuit of a woman, after which she exchanged gunfire with Jimerson, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Jimerson was transported to a hospital, where he died. The woman was also killed during the incident. No other deputies were injured.

“Deputy Jimerson was a valued member of our law enforcement family and a trusted friend to many. His loss is deeply felt across the department and the community he served. We extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family, friends, and the men and women of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department,” Ledbetter stated.

Jimerson was hired with the department in 2010 as a reserve deputy and sworn in as a deputy in 2014.