N.J. trooper dies from medical condition caused by on-duty injury

New Jersey State Police Sgt. 1st Class Sean Acker served with the State Police for more than 19 years and was a married father of two

February 06, 2026 04:51 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (4).png

New Jersey State Police

Anthony G. Attrino
nj.com

TRENTON, N.J. — A 48-year-old New Jersey State Police trooper died Wednesday due to a medical condition that stemmed from a work-related injury.

Sgt. 1st Class Sean Acker served with the State Police for more than 19 years and was a married father of two.

“The entire New Jersey State Police family and extended law enforcement community extends our deepest sympathy and commitment of support to the Acker family during this difficult time,” Acting Superintendent David Sierotowicz said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Acker’s wife, Lisa, retired as a captain for New Jersey State Police, the statement said.

In February 2022, Acker suffered a severe injury and was hospitalized for three weeks in a critical-care unit before he transitioned to a long-term rehabilitation facility, State Police said in a statement in April 2024.

The statement did not provide details of the injury.

Born in Abington, Pennsylvania, Acker was raised in Howell Township in Monmouth County .

In 1998, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he attained the rank of staff sergeant, according to his obituary.

After his discharge, Acker was hired by the New Jersey State Police in 2006.

“Through years of steadfast commitment and professionalism, he rose to the rank of sergeant first class. He served with integrity, strength, and compassion, guided by a deep belief in being part of something greater than himself, both in uniform and at home,” his family said in the obituary.

“In the final years of his life, Sean faced his situation with remarkable courage, determination, and toughness,” his family said.

In addition to his wife, Acker is survived by his two children, Connor and Samantha.

Services are set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home in Freehold.

A funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the Church of St. Veronica in Howell. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

