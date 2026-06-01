Pa. officer killed in crash while responding to assist neighboring agency

EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Central Berks Regional police officer was killed when her patrol vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree while she was responding to assist a neighboring law enforcement agency.

Officer Kristin Yeager was responding to an emergency call on May 29 when the crash occurred near an intersection in Earl Township, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Police said Yeager was ejected from her patrol vehicle during the crash. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Yeager had served with the Central Berks Regional Police Department for approximately two and a half years.

She is survived by her husband and three children.

“Officer Yeager served our community with courage, compassion, and unwavering dedication,” the agency stated. “She answered the call to protect and serve each day, placing the safety of others above her own. Her commitment to her badge, her fellow officers, and the citizens she served will never be forgotten.”