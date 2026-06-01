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Officer Down

Pa. officer killed in crash while responding to assist neighboring agency

“Officer [Kristin] Yeager served our community with courage, compassion and unwavering dedication,” the Central Berks Regional Police Department stated

June 01, 2026 08:00 AM • 
Joanna Putman
Yeager

Officer Down Memorial Page

EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Central Berks Regional police officer was killed when her patrol vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree while she was responding to assist a neighboring law enforcement agency.

Officer Kristin Yeager was responding to an emergency call on May 29 when the crash occurred near an intersection in Earl Township, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Police said Yeager was ejected from her patrol vehicle during the crash. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Yeager had served with the Central Berks Regional Police Department for approximately two and a half years.

She is survived by her husband and three children.

“Officer Yeager served our community with courage, compassion, and unwavering dedication,” the agency stated. “She answered the call to protect and serve each day, placing the safety of others above her own. Her commitment to her badge, her fellow officers, and the citizens she served will never be forgotten.”

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com