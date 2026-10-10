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Officer Down

Philadelphia officer killed, another injured after responding to reports of man with a gun

Officer Shane Seiber, 40, is survived by his wife and two young children

October 10, 2026 06:18 PM
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Officer Down Memorial Page

By Jacqueline Ganun
Associated Press/Report for America

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities are charging Eric Lewis, 35, with homicide for the alleged killing of a police officer early Saturday morning, according to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

Shane Seiber, 40, was shot and killed in west Philadelphia after responding to a report of a man with a gun, police said. An officer who was with him was also shot.

Seiber, a 10-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, and the other officer were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and underwent surgery, according to Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel. The surviving officer, who was shot 12 times, is in stable condition, Bethel said.

Along with charges for Seiber’s death, Lewis is facing a host of others, including attempted homicide, for allegedly shooting the officer and shooting at nine other officers who responded to the scene, Krasner said. None of those nine were injured.

Lewis is being held without bail and will be arraigned soon, Krasner said. Lewis was previously convicted of criminal offenses including assault, theft and carrying a firearm publicly, according to court records.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said he ordered flags to fly at half-staff for Seiber, who is survived by his wife and two children — a 7-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl.

“This is a brutal, senseless, horrific killing,” Krasner said.

GaNun is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

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