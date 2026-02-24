Texas deputy dies days after being fatally struck by vehicle

HOUSTON — A Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputy who was injured in a hit-and-run crash over has died, FOX 26 reported.

Deputy Kenneth Lewis was struck on Feb. 21 in west Houston. Lewis was in his personal vehicle and had stopped to assist a stranded motorist when he was hit by another vehicle, according to the report.

The driver who struck Lewis fled the scene.

Lewis died from his injuries on Feb. 23. The department described him as embodying “the very best of law enforcement” and praising his dedication and selflessness.

No description of the suspect vehicle has been released. The Houston Police Department is investigating the crash.