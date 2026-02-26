Veteran Ala. officer dies 3 months after on-duty crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A veteran Montgomery Police officer has died following an on-duty crash, WFSA 12 reported.

Cpl. David Michael Hathcock died on Feb. 22 from injuries sustained during a Nov. 2025 crash, according to the report. He had served with the Montgomery Police Department for more than 20 years.

“Corporal Hathcock wore the badge with courage, compassion and an unwavering commitment to duty,” Montgomery Police Chief Jim Graboys said. “Throughout his career, he left an incredible legacy within this department, from the generations of officers he trained and mentored to the countless citizens he protected and served. The impact of his sacrifice for this city will continue to be felt for years to come.”

Hathcock is survived by his wife and two daughters, according to the report. A GoFundMe has been created to support his family.