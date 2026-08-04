Colo. officer indicted on murder, manslaughter charges in fatal OIS

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora Police officer has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the fatal 2025 officer-involved shooting of Rajon Belt-Stubblefield, CBS News reported.

Officer Matthew Neely surrendered and was placed under unpaid administrative leave after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

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The incident unfolded after Belt-Stubblefield fled from the scene of a crash. Neely initiated a traffic stop, where he and Belt-Stubblefield fought physically before the shooting occurred.

Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain issued a statement saying that the department respected the judicial process but reminding the public of the quick escalations that can occur at police scenes.

“Officers are routinely called on to address — sometimes in seconds — dangerous and rapidly evolving situations they did not create,” Chamberlain said. “I am confident that all the facts will be fully examined through due process. As with any case, these filing charges are not a determination of guilt.”

Chamberlain also praised members of the Aurora Police Department for their service to the city.

The shooting

The Aug. 30 incident began when Neely attempted to pull Belt-Stubblefield over for speeding and suspected DUI, the Denver Post reported. Belt-Stubblefield did not pull over and instead fled the stop.

He struck two vehicles before a crash disabled his vehicle.

Neely approached the vehicle, ordering Belt-Stubblefield to exit at gunpoint. Belt-Stubblefield initially did not follow Neely’s order, instead reaching down to the floorboard.

When Belt-Stubblefield did exit the vehicle, he threw a gun to the ground. Neely then “engaged physically” with Belt-Stubblefield, according to an indictment obtained by the Denver Post. Neely fell to the ground with Belt-Stubblefield before the latter got up and began to walk away.

Neely then stood and ordered Belt-Stubblefield to stop while attempting to holster his gun. He intended to swap it for a less lethal measure, but was unable to get the gun holstered, according to the indictment.

Belt-Stubblefield’s son was standing nearby as the incident unfolded. Belt-Stubblefield told his son to “get the shit,” in reference to the gun.

The suspect then began to approach the officer while still ordering his son to get the weapon. As Belt-Stubblefield turned to look at his son, Neely struck him.

Belt-Stubblefield then ran at the officer in a “aggressive, fighting stance,” Chamberlain stated in a critical incident briefing held on September 2, 2025.

Neely backed away, stepping backward into traffic as Belt-Stubblefield approached him.

He then fired shots, striking Belt-Stubblefield twice in the chest and once in the head.