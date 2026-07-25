Suspect driving stolen Mich. police cruiser clocked at 125mph in incident that left officer wounded

By Brad Devereaux

mlive.com

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — After a deputy was shot in the leg, the alleged gunman tried to shoot the officer in the head, according to court documents.

When the gun did not fire, the man, Jaylen David-Jedidiah Lipsey, allegedly got into the deputy’s vehicle and drove off, leading police on a chase in three counties before ending in a crash on Friday, July 17.

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Details of the allegations are shown in documents submitted to the court related to Lipsey’s arrest.

Deputies were first dispatched to Richland Auto LLC at 6379 E. AB Ave. in Richland Township, for a possible breaking and entering in progress.

The suspect fled when he had contact with the caller.

Deputy Kaleb Mortimer found the suspect jogging westbound on E. AB Ave. The man ignored commands from the deputy at first, but later complied and got on the ground.

As Mortimer was attempting to handcuff the suspect, the suspect overpowered the deputy and reached for the deputy’s Glock 45 9mm handgun at the time of the incident.

During the struggle, the firearm was discharged, striking Mortimer in the left inner thigh, causing a serious injury.

That’s when Lipsey allegedly turned toward Mortimer and pointed the gun at the deputy’s head.

“The suspect was unable to fire any additional rounds at Deputy Mortimer due to what is believed to be a gun malfunction,” the sworn affidavit submitted to the court states.

The man then threw the gun and took off in the police cruiser, the court record alleges.

He headed west on M-89 and continuing in that direction. A deputy intercepted the stolen police vehicle near the intersection of E. AB Avenue in Richland Township.

A pursuit began. The deputy, with lights and siren activated, chased the stolen cruiser.

The vehicle reached speeds up to 125 mph, traveling into Barry County , Allegan County and Kalamazoo County, fleeing multiple police units.

The pursuit went about 30 miles and Lipsey allegedly ignored stop signs and red lights, speeding through them at around 90 miles per hour.

They headed south on Douglas Avenue , just north of the intersection of West D Ave. in Cooper Township . The chase then came into Kalamazoo Township.

Witnesses described dozens of police vehicles responding.

Deputy Cody Gilman was driving west on Lake Street and intentionally struck the fleeing police vehicle.

Multiple officers ordered him to exit and forcibly removed Lipsey when he did not comply.

Suspect Lipsey has three prior felony-controlled substance convictions for possession of methamphetamine in recent years, the court document states.

Lipsey appeared in court Monday to face over a dozen charges including assault with intent to murder and carjacking. He’s being held on a $1-million bond.

A preliminary examination was set for Aug. 4.

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