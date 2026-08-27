NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs

Conn. officer arrested, accused of taking physical agility test at another PD while collecting workers’ comp

The officer is accused of participating in and passing another department’s physical agility exam while also collecting payments from the Norwich PD due to a knee injury

August 27, 2026 12:36 PM
488872821_8191453167646097_6874885642533439403_n.jpg

Norwich Police Department/Facebook

By Justin Muszynski
Hartford Courant

HARTFORD, Conn. — A police officer in Norwich has been arrested and accused of fraudulently receiving workers’ compensation benefits after authorities learned that he took the physical agility exam to join another department.

Officer Ryan Dunn, 28, of Norwich turned himself in on Tuesday at the Rocky Hill Police Department where inspectors from the Workers’ Compensation Fraud Control Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney held a warrant for his arrest, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice. He faces charges of second-degree larceny by defrauding a public community and fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits.

| SPECIAL REPORT: Find the hidden gaps in your agency’s logistics readiness

According to the DCJ, Dunn reported suffering a knee injury while attempting to push his patrol vehicle out of the snow in February. He was placed on temporary partial disability and began receiving wage replacement payments from the Norwich.

While still collecting benefits in March, authorities said they found that Dunn allegedly received medical clearance from another doctor who found that he was physically capable, “with no restrictions,” to participate in a Police Officer Standards and Training physical agility exam.

Dunn then took the physical exam, which was part of the hiring process for another police department, and passed it while still collecting workers’ compensation benefits, officials said. The agility exam included a 300-meter sprint, a 1.5 mile run, sit-ups and push-ups.

Capt. Kyle Besse of the Norwich Police Department issued a statement following Dunn’s arrest, saying he was placed on paid administrative leave on Aug. 20 when the department learned of the warrant for his arrest.

“The criminal case is being handled independently of the Norwich Police Department ,” Besse said. “Consistent with department policy and applicable collective bargaining requirements, the Norwich Police Department will also conduct its own administrative review of the matter.”

“The department recognizes the importance of maintaining public confidence and takes allegations involving any member of the Norwich Police Department seriously,” Besse said. “At the same time, Officer Dunn is entitled to the same due process afforded to any person facing criminal charges.”

Besse said the department would not be commenting further.

Dunn is free on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Norwich on Sept. 2 . Online court records do not show that Dunn is represented by an attorney.

Trending
Federal Enforcement New Orleans
Military
La. National Guard ends deployment in New Orleans after eight months
In late December, 350 troops were deployed to the city to boost public safety; a slimmed-down deployment was extended through August
August 25, 2026 04:36 PM
709013891_122254742690146939_2187291383286421415_n.jpg
Police1 Grants
N.Y. police department to apply for technology grant to track speeding trends
The state Department of Criminal Justice Services has $75 million available for agencies across New York; Watertown could receive up to $250,000 because of the size of the PD
August 25, 2026 05:09 PM
IMG_7408.jpeg
Real Time Policing
NRTCCA 2026 Quick Take: 8 priorities for new RTCC supervisors
From hiring and training to managing expectations and protecting employee wellness, experienced RTCC leaders identify what supervisors need to build an effective center
August 25, 2026 11:31 PM
 · 
Nancy Perry
IMG_7404.jpeg
Real Time Policing
NRTCCA 2026 Quick Take: Building an RTCC that matters
An effective real-time crime center begins with a clearly defined purpose — then aligns its people, technology and workflows around delivering that value
August 25, 2026 11:41 PM
 · 
Nancy Perry

©2026 Hartford Courant. Visit courant.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP (18).png
Police Heroes
National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame Opens Nominations for 2027 Induction Class
Nominations Accepted Through October 31, 2026; 2027 Induction Ceremony to Take Place June 12 in Lexington, Kentucky
August 20, 2026 03:51 PM

Arrests and Sentencing Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs