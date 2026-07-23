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2 Indianapolis officers wounded, suspect killed in shootout

IMPD officers were responding to the scene of an armed man causing a disturbance when the man fired shots, striking two of them; officers returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect

July 23, 2026 10:43 AM • 
Joanna Putman

INDIANAPOLIS — Two IMPD officers were shot and a suspect was killed after police were called to investigate an “ongoing disturbance,” FOX 59 reported.

The July 22 incident unfolded when officers were called to the scene of a disturbance caused by a man armed with a gun.

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When they arrived at the scene, they encountered a man suspected to be the subject of the call, FOX 59 reported. Soon after they made contact with him, the suspect opened fire.

Two officers were wounded by gunfire. At least three officers involved in the response returned fire, striking the suspect.

The officers were transported to the hospital, one by ambulance and one in a police cruiser, FOX 59 reported. The officers are in stable condition.

“Two of our officers [were] struck by gunfire trying to do their job and wanting to go home to their families every night, protecting their community, the City of Indianapolis,” IMPD Public Information Officer Tommy Thompson stated.

The suspect was also transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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Officer Safety Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com