Officer-Involved Shootings

BWC: Man fires shots at Mo. police inside Walgreens before fatal OIS

St. Louis County officers responded to a 911 call from the suspect, who later shot at police and was found to have left a suicide note at home

January 21, 2026 
Joanna Putman

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department released body camera video showing an officer fatally shooting a man who fired multiple s ots at police.

The Nov. 30, 2025 incident began when officers responded to a 911 call reporting an armed man inside a Walgreens, according to the release.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect entering the store, shopping for a drink, and walking into the pharmacy section of the store. When officers arrived, the suspect was seated in the pharmacy area holding a handgun.

Video shows the officers issuing multiple instructions for the suspect to drop the weapon.

“I’m not dropping it,” the suspect can be heard saying. The officer then told the man to stop pointing the gun at him and to lower it.

Gunshots can be heard as the suspect shot at an officer. One officer on the scene returned fire, before both officers backed away and radioed for backup.

The officers again commanded the suspect to drop the weapon. Instead, the suspect fired two more shots at officers.

An officer returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Neither officer was injured in the incident. An investigation found that the suspect called 911 to report himself at the scene, according to the release. A suicide note was found at his residence, and posts on his social media in the hours leading up to the incident illustrated suicidal ideations.

Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings
