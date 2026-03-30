BWC: Wis. officer fatally shoots suspect while clinging to fleeing tow truck

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer fatally shot a suspect after the man drove off in a tow truck while the officer was clinging to the vehicle, the department stated.

The March 12 incident began when police officers and a Department of Corrections agent were attempting to locate a wanted suspect with a parole violation, police said.

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Body camera shows the officer approaching the suspect, who was seated in a flatbed tow truck with a passenger, and ordering him to exit. The suspect refused, and when the officer attempted to remove him, the man drove away at a high rate of speed.

The officer held onto the driver’s side of the truck as it traveled several blocks, repeatedly ordering the suspect to stop and warning he would use his firearm. When the suspect continued driving, the officer fired, striking the driver and bringing the vehicle to a stop.

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The suspect, a 35-year-old man, died from his injuries, according to the department. The passenger was not injured but was taken for medical evaluation.

The officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and placed on administrative duty. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is handling the investigation, led by the West Allis Police Department.