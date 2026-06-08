N.J. officer continues ICU recovery after being wounded in shootout with suspect

By Nicholas Huba

The Press of Atlantic City, Pleasantville, N.J.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The police sergeant who was critically injured after being shot Tuesday while executing a search warrant on North Florida Avenue is making progress but remains in the intensive care unit at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, said Albert Floriani, president of Atlantic City PBA Local 24.

Sgt. Christian Ivanov was one of two officers shot during the incident. The second officer was treated at the hospital and released Tuesday night.

| DOWNLOAD: What Cops Want in 2026 survey results

Donald Gardner, 52, of Atlantic City, was also fatally shot at the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office, the encounter occurred about 2:55 p.m. at a residence on the street. Gardner, also known as Donald Capriotti, was fatally shot by Officer Robert Reynolds, who was not injured, the Attorney General’s Office said.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is ongoing, and no further information was being released at this time, according to the Attorney General’s Office, which under state law is required to conduct investigations of fatalities involving law enforcement.

Ivanov is in serious but stable condition, police said.

“Sgt. Ivanov continues to make progress and is doing much better, but he remains in the ICU,” Floriani said in a statement. “We ask that you continue to keep him, his family and all the officers involved in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Sgt. Ivanov still has a long road to recovery ahead of him.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist Ivanov and his family.

“To many, Christian is a highly respected SWAT Sergeant with the Atlantic City Police Department, a leader who has spent his career running toward danger when others are running away from it. He is known for his courage, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to protecting others. But beyond the badge, Christian is so much more,” according to the GoFundMe.

“He is a devoted husband to his wife and a loving father to three young children who are now facing an uncertain and difficult road ahead,” the GoFundMe entry states. “He is a successful small business owner, a mentor, a friend, and the kind of person who is always willing to help others without hesitation.”

The statement on the GoFundMe campaign was attributed to a fellow city police sergeant, Valmir Loga.

Support Sergeant Christian Ivanov and Family This fundraiser supports Sgt. Christian Ivanov and his family as they navigate a difficult time. Donations will help ease financial burdens and provide assistance while they focus on recovery, stability and the road ahead. Donate to the GoFundMe

As of Wednesday afternoon, the campaign had raised more than $163,000 from more than 1,700 donations.

In a news release, police said multiple officers were removed from the scene for medical treatment and transported to AtlantiCare after the incident.

“This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers police officers face every time they put on the uniform and walk out the door to serve and protect their communities,” Floriani said.

Gardner had a criminal history dating back more than 10 years and a previous encounter with authorities.

In November 2013, Gardner was considered armed and dangerous when State Police stopped him near the Travelodge in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. During the encounter, Gardner was shot multiple times, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. A state grand jury cleared the officers involved in the shooting, finding it was justified.

Gardner also served time in South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton on weapons, assault, drug and resisting arrest charges. In May 2025, Gardner pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of heroin. He was released Dec. 12.

Police Chief James Sarkos praised the work of medical staff at AtlantiCare in attending to the wounded officers.

“On behalf of the entire Atlantic City Police Department, I want to extend our deepest thanks to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center and its trauma team, nurses, doctors, and support staff,” Sarkos said Wednesday in a statement. “Their rapid, highly skilled response under immense pressure was nothing short of lifesaving, and we are forever grateful for their professionalism and compassion.”

Throughout Tuesday night, area police departments posted messages of support for the injured officers.

“The broader law enforcement and public safety family has wrapped its arms around us,” Sarkos said. “We are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with agencies that are so quick to help when tragedy strikes.”

© 2026 The Press of Atlantic City, Pleasantville, N.J.. Visit www.pressofatlanticcity.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.