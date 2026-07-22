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Watch: LAPD mariachi band appears on ‘America’s Got Talent’

“Los Servidores” performed a Spanish rendition of “Walking on Sunshine” that earned a standing ovation from the crowd and two judges

July 22, 2026 11:04 AM • 
Joanna Putman

LOS ANGELES — “Los Servidores,” a mariachi band primarily comprised of LAPD officers and civilian personnel, appeared in the America’s Got Talent audition phase on June 21.

The band has been together for more than 8 years, members told the AGT judges. A listing for one of their live performances states the band was officially founded in 2017 by Detective Chris Reza.

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“Mariachi Los Servidores is the 1st mariachi ensemble of its kind and is dedicated to community service and enhancing the relationship with law enforcement and the community through mariachi music,” the listing reads.

The group performed a Spanish-language mariachi rendition of “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and the Waves, to dancing and a standing ovation from the crowd and two of the judges.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com