Watch: LAPD mariachi band appears on ‘America’s Got Talent’

LOS ANGELES — “Los Servidores,” a mariachi band primarily comprised of LAPD officers and civilian personnel, appeared in the America’s Got Talent audition phase on June 21.

The band has been together for more than 8 years, members told the AGT judges. A listing for one of their live performances states the band was officially founded in 2017 by Detective Chris Reza.

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“Mariachi Los Servidores is the 1st mariachi ensemble of its kind and is dedicated to community service and enhancing the relationship with law enforcement and the community through mariachi music,” the listing reads.

The group performed a Spanish-language mariachi rendition of “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and the Waves, to dancing and a standing ovation from the crowd and two of the judges.