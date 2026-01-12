REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Officer-Involved Shootings

Ore. PD chief becomes emotional while confirming pair injured in Border Patrol shooting had Tren de Aragua ties

Portland Police Chief Bob Day confirmed reports by DHS that the individuals who allegedly drove at agents before the shooting were tied to the gang

January 12, 2026 12:52 PM • 
Joanna Putman

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland’s police chief confirmed that federal authorities were correct in linking two individuals involved in a recent shooting to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, KOMO reported.

Chief Bob Day said on Jan. 9 that both individuals, who were shot during an encounter with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, have ties to the criminal organization.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the individuals, both identified as Venezuelan nationals, were described as “criminal illegal aliens.” The driver is a suspected Tren de Aragua gang member, and the passenger has alleged connections to the group.

During a press conference, Day grew emotional while addressing the shooting, stating the department’s intention was not to target any community but to remain committed to the rule of law and transparency. He emphasized that the information being shared was factual and not meant to support or justify the shooting.

“I want to speak for just a moment, specifically to my Latino community. It saddens me that we even have to qualify these remarks because I understand or at least have attempted to understand through your voices,” Day said during the conference.

Federal officials reported CBP agents were conducting a targeted vehicle stop shortly after 2:15 p.m. when the driver of the vehicle attempted to ram officers. One agent fired a shot, and the vehicle fled the scene with both occupants inside.

The driver was later identified as the man shot in the arm. He was treated at the hospital and taken into FBI custody, according to police. The woman, who was shot in the chest, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Following the Portland incident, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said federal immigration officers are facing a sharp rise in threats and attacks, including a dramatic increase in vehicle ramming attempts, death threats and assaults. Leavitt said the administration fully supports federal agents and blamed recent violence on what was described as a broader movement against law enforcement.

An investigation into the Portland shooting is ongoing.

