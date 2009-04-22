Fallen Officers to be Honored at Memorial Wall Ceremony

HICKSVILLE, NY - The New York State Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) will recognize law enforcement officers from New York State that made the ultimate sacrifice in 2008 during its annual Memorial Wall Ceremony on Saturday, May 2, at 10:00 a.m.

There are more than 1,000 names engraved on the wall that stands permanently outside the FOP’s headquarters in Hicksville, with the earliest dating back to 1792. This year, the names of four police officers from throughout New York State that were killed in the line of duty in 2008 will be engraved on the wall during one of the most solemn ceremonies held anywhere.

Among the four law enforcement officers being honored during the May 2 ceremony are Detective Christopher Ridley, a Mount Vernon police officer; New York City Corrections Officer Kenny Duncan; Port Dickinson Police Officer Aldo Rossi, Jr., from upstate Broome County; and New York State Trooper Shawn Snow who was killed in Ogdensburg, near the Canadian border.

“These four officers are a clear example of our commitment to wear our badges 24/7 to protect the public no matter what kinds of dangers we might encounter every single day,” said New York State Fraternal Order of Police President Charlie Caputo. “This wall serves as a lasting tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice trying to keep us safe. It is a small token of our gratitude to our fellow law enforcement brethren throughout New York State that gave their lives to protect us. We will never let the sacrifice of our brothers and sisters go unnoticed.”

The Fraternal Order of Police is the largest law enforcement organization in America with over 300,000 officers. The New York State Lodge has more than 20,000 members representing virtually every police department in the state. For more information, visit www.nysfop.org.