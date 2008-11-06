National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund at IACP Conference in San Diego

NLEOMF to staff exhibit booth, run workshop on the National Law Enforcement Museum and preserving local history

Press release provided by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

SAN DIEGO, CA — As thousands of law enforcement professionals arrive in San Diego for the 115th Annual Conference of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund will be offering information, exhibits and a workshop outlining the Memorial Fund’s latest activities, including the continuing development of the National Law Enforcement Museum.

More than 15,000 police chiefs and other IACP members and supporters are expected at the conference, which runs from November 8-12 at the San Diego Convention Center. NLEOMF staff will be participating in a number of conference activities:

Exhibit Booth. The NLEOMF booth in the Exhibit Hall (#4523) will include information about the Memorial Fund and its programs, such as Officer of the Month, Officer Roll Call, National Police Week and the National Law Enforcement Museum. In addition to picking up information, calendars and other give-aways, visitors will be able to have their picture taken in a replica of one of the Museum’s artifacts: a promotional brochure for a 1929 Harley Davidson police motorcycle. The Exhibit Hall is open November 9-11.

Training Workshop. On November 11, at 1 pm, NLEOMF staff will present a training workshop entitled, “Preserving our History: How the National Law Enforcement Museum will tell the story of local law enforcement in America.” Led by Laurie A. Baty, the NLEOMF’s Senior Director of Museum Programs, this 90-minute workshop will provide an update on the Museum project and discuss how local law enforcement agencies can preserve their own history. The session will be held in Room 6C of the Convention Center.

Positive Force Award. On November 9, at 2 pm, the NLEOMF will join representatives of “The Force,” a leading public safety uniform provider, in presenting the company’s annual Positive Force Award to a law enforcement officer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty. In addition to the Positive Force Award, “The Force” sponsors the NLEOMF Officer of the Month program, which recognizes outstanding officers from across the country. The award presentation will take place at “The Force” exhibit booth, #5019.

Members of the NLEOMF Memorial Programs, Museum Programs, Law Enforcement Relations and Corporate Relations staff will participate in various other functions during the conference.

Founded in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a Washington, DC-based non-profit organization that works to increase public support for law enforcement by permanently recording and appropriately commemorating the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers, and to provide information that promotes law enforcement safety. In 1991, the NLEOMF dedicated the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, the only national monument to officers killed in the line of duty. Today, the names of 18,274 fallen officers are engraved on the Memorial.

More recently, the NLEOMF is leading the effort to build the first-ever Congressionally authorized National Law Enforcement Museum, also in Washington, DC. The Museum will feature five galleries that will explore law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibitions, historical artifacts, an extensive media collection and comprehensive educational programming. Groundbreaking for the 95,000-square-foot Museum is expected next year, with opening to follow in about three years.

For more information about the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, visit www.nleomf.org.