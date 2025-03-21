Ga. college awards PD $900K for public safety technology in grant program

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Savannah College of Art and Design has awarded the City of Savannah a $972,000 grant to fund technology upgrades for the Savannah Police Department, the Savannah Morning News reported.

The funding, part of the SCAD SERVE Community Fund, will support crime-fighting and public safety tools, including:



50 Flock License Plate Recognition (LPR) Cameras – $182,500

70 PLZ Cameras placed in previously uncovered areas – $266,900

12 Public Safety Call Boxes in parks and neighborhoods – $52,235

AXON/FUSUS Video Integration Platform – $125,000

Crime Mapping and GIS (ESRI technology) – $105,300

The proposal originally included two AXON Air Skydio X10 drones at a projected cost of $240,000, according to the report. However, according to City Press Secretary Josh Peacock, those were replaced with two traffic control trailers and cameras in the final version.

SCAD has not publicly commented on why the technology proposal was selected, according to the report.

The grant aims to expand SPD’s technological footprint and enhance public safety.

“We believe this program could significantly bolster the efforts in our community… to advance community prosperity, well-being, safety and resiliency,” City Manager Jay Melder stated.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson praised the investment, calling it a “cutting-edge” enhancement to citywide safety tools and a model for city-institution collaboration.

SCAD’s partnership with local law enforcement dates back to at least 2015, when it helped expand gunshot detection technology throughout its downtown campus, according to the report. The SCAD SERVE Fund, launched with a $10 million investment in 2024, has awarded $2 million so far to nonprofit and public sector organizations in Savannah and Atlanta.

