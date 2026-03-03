Texas DA calls officers ‘heroes,’ denies prosecution rumors after Austin mass shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County District Attorney José Garza is pushing back against online rumors stating his office plans to file criminal charges against three Austin police officers who fatally shot a man during a deadly mass shooting outside a downtown bar.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Garza called the officers “heroes” and said the claims are false, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

“These officers are heroes, and it should go without saying that my office is not seeking any charges and would not seek charges,” Garza said. “The accounts to the contrary are false, intentionally false, and are being peddled for obvious political purposes.”

The statement comes after claims circulated on X that Garza would pursue criminal charges once the Austin Police Department completes its investigation into the officers’ actions.

Attorney Doug O’Connell said the Austin Police Association had asked his team to represent the three officers involved in the March 1 shooting.

“The Austin Police Association has asked my team to represent the 3 heroes that took down the terrorist killer who attacked our community,” O’Connell wrote on X. “Unfortunately they will face a Grand Jury hearing — as is the process directed to the Travis County DA by the Wren Collective. We will be with them every step of the way.”

O’Connell did not elaborate on how the Wren Collective influences district attorney policy.

In a reply to another post questioning the need for a grand jury review, O’Connell added:

“Sad but true, in Austin the Wren Collective requires the DA to have a Grand Jury consider charges every time a police officer uses force. And the DA completely controls the Grand Jury & decides what evidence they see and what they’re prohibited from seeing.”

The claims gained traction online and drew responses from several Texas leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott.

“Whatever the DA does, I will have the final say in the fate of these police officers,” Abbott wrote on X, referencing the claims.

Garza has not publicly stated that any outside organization directs his office’s grand jury procedures.

Under Austin Police Department protocol, officer-involved shootings are investigated for potential criminal conduct. Since taking office in 2021, Garza has maintained a policy of presenting all officer-involved shooting cases to a grand jury, the American-Statesman reports.

While the district attorney decides whether to present a case, the grand jury determines whether criminal charges are warranted.

Garza’s statement did not clarify whether this case will still be presented to a grand jury in accordance with that policy, despite his office stating it will not seek charges.

What is the Wren Collective?

The Wren Collective is a policy organization founded in 2020 that describes itself as a team of former public defenders and policy experts who support elected officials, grassroots advocates and allied organizations on policy development, implementation and messaging strategy, according to its website.

According to the organization, Wren focuses on what it calls “narrative change” around crime and public safety, with an emphasis on reducing reliance on the criminal legal system and addressing what it describes as root causes of crime.

Wren began as a limited liability company in 2020 and launched its nonprofit arm in 2021. Its staff is composed of attorneys working across the country.