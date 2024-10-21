Md. sheriff will use ‘surprise’ grant funds to hire new deputies

By Teresa McMinn

CUMBERLAND, Md. — The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office plans to hire two new deputies with money that wasn’t expected.

While Sheriff Craig Robertson said his department was denied some federal grant money it applied for, he had “good news.”

Allegany County grant writer Tanya Gomer reworked an application for a State Aid for Police Protection Fund grant, Robertson said, and added the county typically gets about $250,000 annually from the program.

This year, he budgeted about $280,000 in anticipation of the state allocation.

"(Gomer) revamped the formula for that this year (and) we now find out that Allegany County is going to receive $460,000 instead,” Robertson said.

“She had kind of taken this on, on her own, and I was relatively surprised when I got the letter back from the state.”

Robertson asked the county to amend his department’s budget for the additional $180,000 that will be applied toward the two deputy positions.

He estimated $315,000 will cover costs including salaries, benefits, uniforms, equipment and technology for two sworn law enforcement officers, and said he wants to fill the positions with “lateral transfers from other agencies.”

County commissioners Thursday approved Robertson’s request.

Commissioner Bill Atkinson commended Gomer for securing the additional money.

“I think this is a couple times we’ve been able to thank (Gomer) for her work and what she’s been able to do to find money and find grants,” he said. “We’re lucky to have her.”

Crime statisticsAccording to a letter Robertson gave the commissioners earlier this month, the positions are crucial to keep the county safe.

“According to crimegrade.org, Allegany County is in the 22nd percentile for safety, meaning that 78% of other counties are safer,” the letter stated.

The rate of crime is 50.94 per 1,000 residents, “so basically one in nine (people) are the victim of crime in our most populated areas,” it stated.

“Our geographical composition is something that adds to our problems and justifies our need for additional funding and support,” the letter stated.

“In a rural area like Allegany County , there are over 60,000 acres of public land, 61 community parks, 23 school recreation facilities, 54 regional parks, 22 neighborhood parks, 50 private recreation areas, 22 miles of the Great Allegheny Passage, 54 miles of the C&O Canal and 28 miles of the Potomac River,” it stated.

“These rural conditions make travel and accessibility more difficult to navigate than in urban areas.”

