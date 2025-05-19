N.J. to award $600K in grants for ‘Click it or Ticket’ enforcement programs statewide

REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
The “Click It or Ticket” program will run through June 2 with 106 law enforcement agencies getting $600,740 in grant money from the state Division of Highway Traffic Safety

May 19, 2025 03:10 PM
trenton police cruiser.png

Photo/Trenton Police Department

By Jeff Goldman
nj.com

TRENTON, N.J. — Police across New Jersey on Monday started their yearly crackdown on drivers who don’t wear seat belts.

The “Click It or Ticket” program started Monday and will run through June 2 with 106 New Jersey law enforcement agencies getting $600,740 in grant money from the state Division of Highway Traffic Safety.

The money will pay for increased patrols and seat belt checkpoints as state officials aim to increase safety awareness.

Authorities said 117 people killed in crashes in 2023 were not wearing seat belts.

Seat belt usage in New Jersey, once among the highest in the nation, has been gradually declining in recent years, officials said.

“Increasing seat belt use is one of the simplest and most effective ways we can reduce traffic fatalities,” Attorney General Matt Platkin said in a statement. “This campaign empowers our law enforcement partners to reinforce that message over the next few weeks. But this campaign is about more than just enforcement. It’s about changing behavior and saving lives.”

While nearly 93% of people in the front seats of cars wear seat belts in the state, less than half (48%) of back seat passengers are buckled, officials said in 2023.

Police in New Jersey issued 7,225 seat belt citations, 508 speeding summonses, and 809 cell phone violations during last year’s two-week crackdown.

The 106 police departments receiving grant money:

Atlantic

  • Absecon $2,800
  • Atlantic City $8,960
  • Atlantic County Sheriff $1,400
  • Brigantine $2,800
  • Egg Harbor Township $7,840
  • Galloway $7,840
  • Hamilton $7,840
  • Hammonton $5,600
  • Margate $2,800
  • Mullica $5,600
  • Northfield $2,800
  • Pleasantville $2,800
  • Ventnor $2,800

Bergen

  • Bogota $7,000
  • Cliffside Park $7,000
  • Elmwood Park $7,000
  • Fair Lawn $10,500
  • Fairview $10,500
  • Fort Lee $7,000
  • Garfield $7,000
  • Mahwah $7,000
  • Montvale $7,000
  • North Arlington $7,000
  • South Hackensack $7,000
  • Teaneck $7,000
  • Upper Saddle River $7,000

Burlington

  • Bordentown City $7,000
  • Burlington Township $7,000
  • Delran $7,000
  • Mansfield $7,000
  • Mount Laurel $7,000
  • Pemberton $7,000

Camden

  • Bellmawr $10,500
  • Berlin $7,000
  • Gloucester Township $10,500
  • Haddon Heights $7,000
  • Lindenwold $7,000
  • Winslow $10,500

Cape May

  • Avalon $2,800
  • Cape May $2,800
  • Lower $5,600
  • Middle $5,600
  • North Wildwood $2,800
  • Wildwood $5,600
  • Wildwood Crest $2,800

Essex

  • Belleville $10,500
  • Bloomfield $7,000
  • Millburn $7,000
  • Nutley $7,000

Gloucester

  • Clayton : $1,120
  • Deptford : $3,920
  • East Greenwich: $1,960
  • Elk: $1,120
  • Franklin : $3,640
  • Glassboro : $3,920
  • Harrison: $1,400
  • Logan: $2,800
  • Mantua: $1,960
  • Monroe: $3,920
  • Paulsboro : $1,400
  • Pitman: $1,400
  • Rowan: $1,960
  • Washington : $3,920
  • West Deptford : $1,960
  • Westville : $1,400
  • Woodbury : $1,960

Hudson

  • Bayonne : $7,000
  • Guttenberg : $7,000
  • North Bergen : $7,000
  • Secaucus : $10,500

Hunterdon

  • Clinton Township : $3,430
  • Frenchtown : $1,750
  • High Bridge : $3,360

Mercer

  • East Windsor : $7,000
  • Hamilton : $7,000
  • Hopewell Township : $7,000
  • Trenton : $10,500

Middlesex

  • Carteret : $7,000
  • Monroe: $7,000
  • Old Bridge : $7,000

Monmouth

  • Colts Neck : $7,000
  • Freehold Borough : $7,000
  • Howell : $7,000
  • Manalapan : $7,000
  • Neptune: $7,000

Morris

  • Boonton Town : $7,000
  • Dover : $7,000
  • Morris Plains : $10,500
  • Parsippany-Troy Hills : $7,000

Ocean

  • Stafford: $7,000

Passaic

  • Haledon : $7,000
  • Passaic : $7,000

Somerset

  • Bernardsville : $1,400
  • Bound Brook : $3,360
  • Franklin Township : $3,430
  • Manville : $3,360
  • Montgomery: $3,360
  • North Plainfield : $1,610
  • South Bound Brook : $1,680
  • Warren: $3,360

Sussex

  • Sparta : $7,000

Union

  • Cranford : $7,000
  • Linden : $7,000
  • Plainfield : $10,500
  • Rahway : $7,000
  • Roselle Park : $7,000

Jeff Goldman may be reached at jeff_goldman@njadvancemedia.com.
