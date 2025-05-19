N.J. to award $600K in grants for ‘Click it or Ticket’ enforcement programs statewide
The “Click It or Ticket” program will run through June 2 with 106 law enforcement agencies getting $600,740 in grant money from the state Division of Highway Traffic Safety
By Jeff Goldman
nj.com
TRENTON, N.J. — Police across New Jersey on Monday started their yearly crackdown on drivers who don’t wear seat belts.
The “Click It or Ticket” program started Monday and will run through June 2 with 106 New Jersey law enforcement agencies getting $600,740 in grant money from the state Division of Highway Traffic Safety.
The money will pay for increased patrols and seat belt checkpoints as state officials aim to increase safety awareness.
Authorities said 117 people killed in crashes in 2023 were not wearing seat belts.
Seat belt usage in New Jersey, once among the highest in the nation, has been gradually declining in recent years, officials said.
“Increasing seat belt use is one of the simplest and most effective ways we can reduce traffic fatalities,” Attorney General Matt Platkin said in a statement. “This campaign empowers our law enforcement partners to reinforce that message over the next few weeks. But this campaign is about more than just enforcement. It’s about changing behavior and saving lives.”
While nearly 93% of people in the front seats of cars wear seat belts in the state, less than half (48%) of back seat passengers are buckled, officials said in 2023.
Police in New Jersey issued 7,225 seat belt citations, 508 speeding summonses, and 809 cell phone violations during last year’s two-week crackdown.
Looking to navigate the complexities of grants funding? Lexipol is your go-to resource for state-specific, fully-developed grants services that can help fund your needs. Find out more about our grants services here.
The 106 police departments receiving grant money:
Atlantic
- Absecon $2,800
- Atlantic City $8,960
- Atlantic County Sheriff $1,400
- Brigantine $2,800
- Egg Harbor Township $7,840
- Galloway $7,840
- Hamilton $7,840
- Hammonton $5,600
- Margate $2,800
- Mullica $5,600
- Northfield $2,800
- Pleasantville $2,800
- Ventnor $2,800
Bergen
- Bogota $7,000
- Cliffside Park $7,000
- Elmwood Park $7,000
- Fair Lawn $10,500
- Fairview $10,500
- Fort Lee $7,000
- Garfield $7,000
- Mahwah $7,000
- Montvale $7,000
- North Arlington $7,000
- South Hackensack $7,000
- Teaneck $7,000
- Upper Saddle River $7,000
Burlington
- Bordentown City $7,000
- Burlington Township $7,000
- Delran $7,000
- Mansfield $7,000
- Mount Laurel $7,000
- Pemberton $7,000
Camden
- Bellmawr $10,500
- Berlin $7,000
- Gloucester Township $10,500
- Haddon Heights $7,000
- Lindenwold $7,000
- Winslow $10,500
Cape May
- Avalon $2,800
- Cape May $2,800
- Lower $5,600
- Middle $5,600
- North Wildwood $2,800
- Wildwood $5,600
- Wildwood Crest $2,800
Essex
- Belleville $10,500
- Bloomfield $7,000
- Millburn $7,000
- Nutley $7,000
Gloucester
- Clayton : $1,120
- Deptford : $3,920
- East Greenwich: $1,960
- Elk: $1,120
- Franklin : $3,640
- Glassboro : $3,920
- Harrison: $1,400
- Logan: $2,800
- Mantua: $1,960
- Monroe: $3,920
- Paulsboro : $1,400
- Pitman: $1,400
- Rowan: $1,960
- Washington : $3,920
- West Deptford : $1,960
- Westville : $1,400
- Woodbury : $1,960
Hudson
- Bayonne : $7,000
- Guttenberg : $7,000
- North Bergen : $7,000
- Secaucus : $10,500
Hunterdon
- Clinton Township : $3,430
- Frenchtown : $1,750
- High Bridge : $3,360
Mercer
- East Windsor : $7,000
- Hamilton : $7,000
- Hopewell Township : $7,000
- Trenton : $10,500
Middlesex
- Carteret : $7,000
- Monroe: $7,000
- Old Bridge : $7,000
Monmouth
- Colts Neck : $7,000
- Freehold Borough : $7,000
- Howell : $7,000
- Manalapan : $7,000
- Neptune: $7,000
Morris
- Boonton Town : $7,000
- Dover : $7,000
- Morris Plains : $10,500
- Parsippany-Troy Hills : $7,000
Ocean
- Stafford: $7,000
Passaic
- Haledon : $7,000
- Passaic : $7,000
Somerset
- Bernardsville : $1,400
- Bound Brook : $3,360
- Franklin Township : $3,430
- Manville : $3,360
- Montgomery: $3,360
- North Plainfield : $1,610
- South Bound Brook : $1,680
- Warren: $3,360
Sussex
- Sparta : $7,000
Union
- Cranford : $7,000
- Linden : $7,000
- Plainfield : $10,500
- Rahway : $7,000
- Roselle Park : $7,000
Jeff Goldman may be reached at jeff_goldman@njadvancemedia.com.
Our journalism needs your support. Please subscribe today to NJ.com.
©2025 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit nj.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.