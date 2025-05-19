N.J. to award $600K in grants for ‘Click it or Ticket’ enforcement programs statewide

By Jeff Goldman

nj.com

TRENTON, N.J. — Police across New Jersey on Monday started their yearly crackdown on drivers who don’t wear seat belts.

The “Click It or Ticket” program started Monday and will run through June 2 with 106 New Jersey law enforcement agencies getting $600,740 in grant money from the state Division of Highway Traffic Safety.

The money will pay for increased patrols and seat belt checkpoints as state officials aim to increase safety awareness.

Authorities said 117 people killed in crashes in 2023 were not wearing seat belts.

Seat belt usage in New Jersey, once among the highest in the nation, has been gradually declining in recent years, officials said.

“Increasing seat belt use is one of the simplest and most effective ways we can reduce traffic fatalities,” Attorney General Matt Platkin said in a statement. “This campaign empowers our law enforcement partners to reinforce that message over the next few weeks. But this campaign is about more than just enforcement. It’s about changing behavior and saving lives.”

While nearly 93% of people in the front seats of cars wear seat belts in the state, less than half (48%) of back seat passengers are buckled, officials said in 2023.

Police in New Jersey issued 7,225 seat belt citations, 508 speeding summonses, and 809 cell phone violations during last year’s two-week crackdown.

Looking to navigate the complexities of grants funding? Lexipol is your go-to resource for state-specific, fully-developed grants services that can help fund your needs. Find out more about our grants services here.

The 106 police departments receiving grant money:

Atlantic



Absecon $2,800

Atlantic City $8,960

Atlantic County Sheriff $1,400

Brigantine $2,800

Egg Harbor Township $7,840

Galloway $7,840

Hamilton $7,840

Hammonton $5,600

Margate $2,800

Mullica $5,600

Northfield $2,800

Pleasantville $2,800

Ventnor $2,800

Bergen



Bogota $7,000

Cliffside Park $7,000

Elmwood Park $7,000

Fair Lawn $10,500

Fairview $10,500

Fort Lee $7,000

Garfield $7,000

Mahwah $7,000

Montvale $7,000

North Arlington $7,000

South Hackensack $7,000

Teaneck $7,000

Upper Saddle River $7,000

Burlington



Bordentown City $7,000

Burlington Township $7,000

Delran $7,000

Mansfield $7,000

Mount Laurel $7,000

Pemberton $7,000

Camden



Bellmawr $10,500

Berlin $7,000

Gloucester Township $10,500

Haddon Heights $7,000

Lindenwold $7,000

Winslow $10,500

Cape May



Avalon $2,800

Cape May $2,800

Lower $5,600

Middle $5,600

North Wildwood $2,800

Wildwood $5,600

Wildwood Crest $2,800

Essex



Belleville $10,500

Bloomfield $7,000

Millburn $7,000

Nutley $7,000

Gloucester



Clayton : $1,120

Deptford : $3,920

East Greenwich: $1,960

Elk: $1,120

Franklin : $3,640

Glassboro : $3,920

Harrison: $1,400

Logan: $2,800

Mantua: $1,960

Monroe: $3,920

Paulsboro : $1,400

Pitman: $1,400

Rowan: $1,960

Washington : $3,920

West Deptford : $1,960

Westville : $1,400

Woodbury : $1,960

Hudson



Bayonne : $7,000

Guttenberg : $7,000

North Bergen : $7,000

Secaucus : $10,500

Hunterdon



Clinton Township : $3,430

Frenchtown : $1,750

High Bridge : $3,360

Mercer



East Windsor : $7,000

Hamilton : $7,000

Hopewell Township : $7,000

Trenton : $10,500

Middlesex



Carteret : $7,000

Monroe: $7,000

Old Bridge : $7,000

Monmouth



Colts Neck : $7,000

Freehold Borough : $7,000

Howell : $7,000

Manalapan : $7,000

Neptune: $7,000

Morris



Boonton Town : $7,000

Dover : $7,000

Morris Plains : $10,500

Parsippany-Troy Hills : $7,000

Ocean



Stafford: $7,000

Passaic



Haledon : $7,000

Passaic : $7,000

Somerset



Bernardsville : $1,400

Bound Brook : $3,360

Franklin Township : $3,430

Manville : $3,360

Montgomery: $3,360

North Plainfield : $1,610

South Bound Brook : $1,680

Warren: $3,360

Sussex



Sparta : $7,000

Union



Cranford : $7,000

Linden : $7,000

Plainfield : $10,500

Rahway : $7,000

Roselle Park : $7,000

Jeff Goldman may be reached at jeff_goldman@njadvancemedia.com.

Our journalism needs your support. Please subscribe today to NJ.com.

©2025 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit nj.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.