Over 150 Mass. first responders participate in simulated active shooter incident at voting site

AMESBURY, Mass. — Area police officers recently collaborated to provide active shooter and hostile-event response (ASHER) training to more than 150 first responders, town officials and educators from around the region.

The training was conducted in multiple sessions in September and October at the former Amesbury Elementary site off South Hampton Road. It reached individuals from 26 agencies, including 11 regional communities, seven school districts, two regional EMS services and more.

The training, which included both tabletop exercises and simulated training scenarios, was aimed at improving collaboration between regional agencies during major events, and to prepare officers to stop the killing and shift to treating victims as quickly as possible. It also trained participants to work together more smoothly during such events.

The program also included a scenario in which a voting site was attacked, enabling first responders and others to prepare for an active shooter or hostile event at a polling place.

Officer Adam Lischinsky of the Salisbury Police Department applied for and received a $33,880 grant from the Northeast Homeland Security Regional Advisory Council (NERAC) to fund the collaborative training.

“This was excellent and timely training for all involved. The more interagency cooperation we foster, the more successful we will be during these emergencies,” Salisbury police Chief Tom Fowler said. “Officer Adam Lischinsky worked tirelessly to obtain the funding and brought together an impressive group of instructors for this critical training.

“I cannot thank him and everyone else involved enough. The result will be better response and service for our communities.”

Lischinsky was assisted in organizing the training by Merrimac police Sgt. Richard Holcroft, Amesbury police Officer Jonathan Morrill, and Newburyport police Officer Robert Coppola.

“This training reached agencies across our region and prepared us to work together more closely and professionally in the event that the unthinkable happens,” Merrimac police Chief Eric Shears said.

The training was conducted in recognition of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security adopting a statewide standard for proactive, integrated ASHER response from the National Fire Protection Association.

“This training provided an invaluable opportunity to collaborate and partner with other first responders and community stakeholders across the region” Newburyport City Marshal Marshal Simons. “I am grateful for the dedication and commitment of each of the instructors. Our agencies are better trained and better prepared because of their hard work.”

Amesbury police Chief Craig Bailey said he was “incredibly excited” to see local partners taking part in what he considers essential training and looked forward to the future partnerships trainings.

“I have never been disappointed with the training provided by our local Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Trainers and this training undoubtedly lived up to their high standards,” he said.

Agencies represented at the training were: Action Ambulance Service, Amesbury Fire Department, Amesbury Police Department, Amesbury Public Schools, Atlantic Ambulance/Cataldo, Central Catholic High School, City of Amesbury — Mayor’s Office, Georgetown Fire Department, Georgetown Police Department, Hudson, N.H. Police Department, Ipswich Fire Department, Ipswich Police Department, Ipswich Public Schools.

Also included were: the Littleton Police Department, Merrimac Police Department, Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC), Newbury Police Department, Newburyport Police Department, Newburyport Public Schools, Northeast Region EMS Council, Pentucket Regional School District, Salisbury Fire Department, Salisbury Police Department, South Hampton, N.H. Police Department, South Hampton School District, Triton Regional School District and West Newbury Police Department.

