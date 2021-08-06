Mass. PD gets grant for joint training exercises with fire department

By Stow Police Department

Beacon Villager

STOW, Mass. — Stow Police Chief Michael Sallese and Fire Chief Joe Landry announced that the Stow Police Department has been awarded a grant by the Commonwealth Security Trust Fund that will enable the police and fire departments to conduct joint training exercises for critical incident response.

The CSTF Grant Program aims to enhance local police and fire departments’ abilities to respond to emergencies, including responses to acts of terrorism.

The $5,000 grant will be used to purchase equipment that will permit develop training simulations focusing on coordination between the members of the police and fire departments during high-stress responses. The departments have not previously conducted joint training.

FULL STORY: Stow Police Department awarded $5K grant