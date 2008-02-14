Wanted: America’s Finest Public Servants for Service to America Medals — The ‘Oscars’ of Washington

Nonprofit Calls on Americans to Nominate Their Picks for Top Public Servant Award

WASHINGTON — Now that awards season is in high swing with the Grammys, Oscars, American Idol, and more here’s one prize Americans can feel especially proud to be a part of -- the Service to America Medals!

The Partnership for Public Service today announced that the nominations deadline for the 2008 Service to America Medals -- the most prestigious awards honoring our nation’s public servants -- has been extended through March 10, 2008. Nominations may be submitted by any American, civil servant or not, at http://www.servicetoamericamedals.org/.

“The men and women who do the nation’s work are too often overlooked and underappreciated,” said Max Stier, president of the nonprofit Partnership for Public Service. “The Service to America Medals send a powerful message to the American people about the importance of our federal workers and the vast impact they have on all our lives.”

Eight medals, including the coveted Federal Employee of the Year Medal, will be awarded to outstanding federal employees. Winners are selected based on three main criteria: impact of their work on meeting the needs of the nation, on-the-job innovation, and commitment to public service.

Medal categories include Homeland Security, Career Achievement, Call to Service, Citizen Services, National Security and International Affairs, Justice and Law Enforcement, and Science and Environment. All career civilian federal employees are eligible, and anyone may submit a nomination. The awards are accompanied by cash prizes, from $3,000 to $10,000.

Previous medal winners range from the IRS employee responsible for the eFile system that gets millions their tax refunds in as few as 10 days, to the two NIH scientists whose discoveries led to new cervical cancer vaccines.

Additional Service to America Medals have been awarded to public servants who boast achievements in fighting nuclear terrorism; cancer research; weapons technology; nuclear waste cleanup; foreign affairs; public housing and more.

The 2008 Service to America Medal awardees will be honored on September 16 at a Washington, D.C. gala with government, business and entertainment leaders. Thirty finalists will be honored in the spring at a Capitol Hill awards luncheon.

The Partnership for Public Service works to revitalize the federal government by inspiring a new generation to serve and by transforming the way government works. Visit http://www.servicetoamericamedals.org/ for more information.

