Idaho firefighters, deputies honored for actions during ambush that killed two fire chiefs

By Emily White

The Spokesman-Review

Feb. 24 — Four men in Idaho are receiving awards for their actions during the Canfield shooting, which killed two firefighters in an “ambush-style” attack last summer.

Coeur d’Alene Fire Department Engineer David Tysdal was shot and paralyzed on June 29 when a gunman opened fire on crews responding to a blaze on Canfield Mountain in Coeur d’Alene. Wess Roley killed two other firefighters: Battalion Chiefs John Morrison, 52, of Coeur d’Alene and 42-year-old Frank Harwood.

After Tysdal was shot, he used his chin to key his lapel microphone and broadcast a description of the shooter, requested law enforcement and warned others of the gunman.

Tysdal was awarded the Medal of Honor, the highest medal given in Idaho, on Tuesday. He drove the fire trucks that responded to emergency scenes.

Tysdal recently retired after a 24-year career.

Kootenai County deputies Harvey Ballman, Arek Brock and Josh Orr arrived at the scene of the shooting to find two firefighters dead, one severely wounded and another trapped. The three deputies developed a plan and extracted the firefighters and all five civilians while a wildfire was burning.

“In the face of danger and the unknown, with disregard for their own personal safety, Deputies Ballman, Brock and Orr acted heroically to save lives and remove the two murdered firefighters from the approaching wildland fire,” Sheriff Bob Norris said in a news release. " Kootenai County residents should feel safe and secure knowing that we have deputy sheriffs willing to sacrifice themselves to protect and serve our community. It is an honor to work side by side with each of them.”

Ballman, Brock and Orr will be receiving the Attorney General’s Medal of Honor Award and the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Medal of Honor, which is the highest award presented by the sheriff’s office.

“It is a privilege to recognize these deputies’ heroic actions and honor them with this award. Their selfless courage saved lives and exemplifies the finest of Idaho law enforcement,” Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador said in a release.

