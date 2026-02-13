REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Police Heroes

La. FTO who lost leg after being struck by suspect’s ATV now able to walk without cane

Lt. Edmund Fisher, an 18-year veteran of the department, was critically injured in May 2022 while deploying spike strips during a pursuit of two suspects on ATVs

February 13, 2026 12:51 PM • 
Joanna Putman

NEW ORLEANS — A Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s lieutenant who lost his leg more than three years ago after being struck by a fleeing ATV driver has reached a major recovery milestone: walking without a cane.

Lt. Edmund Fisher, an 18-year veteran of the department, was critically injured in May 2022 while deploying spike strips during a pursuit in Belle Chasse, FOX 8 reported. One of the fleeing drivers hit Fisher at high speed, causing life-threatening injuries.

| SPECIAL REPORT: The DFR decisions every chief faces before the first drone ever flies

“While I was trying to get the spike strips out of the back of my car you know he was coming at me so fast I turned around and looked and he was already on me,” Fisher said. “So my natural reaction was just kind of throw up my hands in the air and yell at him and that’s when he kind of swerved and hit me.”

Fisher’s pelvis was shattered, and he suffered massive internal bleeding. He underwent multiple surgeries and received continuous blood transfusions for weeks at University Medical Center before doctors ultimately amputated his right leg.

“You know, it was either take the leg or die, basically. And death wasn’t an option,” Fisher told FOX 8.

The suspect, 18 at the time, pleaded guilty to aggravated second-degree battery as part of a plea deal, after originally facing an attempted murder charge. Fisher supported the reduction, citing the emotional toll on his family.

Now serving as a field training officer, Fisher helps manage the department’s drone program and holds an FAA license, according to the report. He continues physical therapy twice a week and has gone through three prosthetic legs during his recovery.

Fisher credited his wife, medical staff, and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which paid off his mortgage, for supporting his recovery.

Trending
Seattle Police-Capitol Insurrection
Legal
Seattle reaches $29M settlement with family of woman struck and killed by officer en route to emergency call
Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by a Seattle officer who was driving up to 74 mph as he responded to a drug overdose call; he had his emergency lights on and had been using his siren at intersections
February 12, 2026 09:12 AM
CORRECTION Immigration Enforcement Minnesota
Federal law enforcement
Minn. immigration operation to end, border czar announces
The immigration crackdown, which spanned Minneapolis and St. Paul, resulted in more than 4,000 arrests and extensive protests
February 12, 2026 10:14 AM
LAPD HQ
Drones
After 3,000 flights, LAPD moves to scale DFR program citywide
The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners voted unanimously to approve putting a $2.1 million donation toward the purchase of 24 drones, docking stations and other equipment
February 11, 2026 04:39 PM
Screenshot 2026-02-12 101937.png
Social Media
Tenn. PD jabs at officer, releases video of porch tumble: ‘Rapid tactical descent’
“No porches were harmed in the making of this incident. Sgt. Bennett’s dignity is currently under review,” the Monterey Police Department captioned the video post
February 12, 2026 11:26 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Company News
Slate Solutions_BATCH 4_43.jpg
Ballistic Shields
Slate Solutions expands tactical carrier lineup with the DTX Tactical Carrier
The DTX Tactical Carrier was designed to function as a scalable armor platform, supporting front, back, and side armor coverage in a streamlined, duty-ready configuration
February 11, 2026 03:49 PM

Police Heroes Pursuit
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com