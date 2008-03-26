HAIX To Exhibit At FDIC

March 19, 2008: Stop by and visit the HAIX® North America booth at FDIC 2008 in Indianapolis, Indiana April 10-12. HAIX® will be showcasing the http://www.haix.comnewest addition to the HAIX® line up, the Fire Hunter® Xtreme. Newly developed in 2008, and making its debut at FDIC 2008, the Fire Hunter® Xtreme promises to deliver the same high quality standards that HAIX® is known for while meeting the specific demands of today’s firefighter.



In addition to some of the high quality features present in our other Fire Hunter® models, the new Fire Hunter® Xtreme features expanded pull on loops for easier donning and doffing, a profiled rubber toe cap for added abrasion resistance, along with a revolutionary new shin guard providing the best shin guard protection in the industry. The Fire Hunter® Xtreme is certified to NFPA 1971, 2007 edition for structural firefighting as well CAN/CSA Z195-2003.

Stop by Booth 3500 to try out what HAIX® has to offer for the Fire and EMS services. HAIX® is quality from Germany.